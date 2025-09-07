POR 5-0 ARM, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Roberto Martinez Delighted By Portugal's 'Complete Performance'

Roberto Martinez believes Portugal's 5-0 win over Armenia to start their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign was a "complete performance".
Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo both scored twice for Portugal, with Joao Cancelo also getting on the scoresheet to take them top of Group F.
Portugal actually underperformed their 6.2 expected goals (xG), which they accumulated from 24 shots, nine of which were on target, while Bruno Fernandes also hit the post.
Diogo Costa was rarely called into action, making three saves, and Martinez was thrilled to get off the mark with a convincing victory.
"It's important to start well, to hold on to the game, and we did that," he said.
"The attitude was exemplary, we controlled the game, had a good rhythm, and after scoring the first goal, it was another game we also controlled with great discipline, because we kept trying to score and keep the goal clean.
"Overall, it was a complete performance. It's not easy to get to Armenia and prepare for the game, but I already said in the preview that the players' attitude and work during training were very good.
"And the result came from our performance. Now, we have to bounce back well, because Hungary at home will be another challenge."
Portugal were playing their first match since Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva passed away in a car accident in July, with both teams paying tribute before kick-off.
The goalscorers paid tribute to their late team-mate, while Ruben Neves wore Jota's former number 21 shirt.
Ronaldo’s first goal was scored in the 21st minute, a moment that was not lost on Martinez.
"Diogo Jota is with us. It was special and a sign to keep us going," Martinez said when asked about the significance of the goal.