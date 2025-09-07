POR 5-0 ARM, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Roberto Martinez Delighted By Portugal's 'Complete Performance'

Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo both scored twice for Portugal, with Joao Cancelo also getting on the scoresheet to take them top of Group F

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Roberto-Martinez
Martinez was thrilled by what he saw from his Portugal side
info_icon

Roberto Martinez believes Portugal's 5-0 win over Armenia to start their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign was a "complete performance".

Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo both scored twice for Portugal, with Joao Cancelo also getting on the scoresheet to take them top of Group F.

Portugal actually underperformed their 6.2 expected goals (xG), which they accumulated from 24 shots, nine of which were on target, while Bruno Fernandes also hit the post.

Diogo Costa was rarely called into action, making three saves, and Martinez was thrilled to get off the mark with a convincing victory.

"It's important to start well, to hold on to the game, and we did that," he said.

ALSO READ| Match Highlights

"The attitude was exemplary, we controlled the game, had a good rhythm, and after scoring the first goal, it was another game we also controlled with great discipline, because we kept trying to score and keep the goal clean.

"Overall, it was a complete performance. It's not easy to get to Armenia and prepare for the game, but I already said in the preview that the players' attitude and work during training were very good.

"And the result came from our performance. Now, we have to bounce back well, because Hungary at home will be another challenge."

Related Content
Related Content

Portugal were playing their first match since Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva passed away in a car accident in July, with both teams paying tribute before kick-off.

The goalscorers paid tribute to their late team-mate, while Ruben Neves wore Jota's former number 21 shirt.

Ronaldo’s first goal was scored in the 21st minute, a moment that was not lost on Martinez.

"Diogo Jota is with us. It was special and a sign to keep us going," Martinez said when asked about the significance of the goal.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Duleep Trophy 2025 SFs LIVE Score, Day 4 Blog: North Zone Eye More Runs; Central Zone Take First-Innings Lead

  2. India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad Preview: The Stuttering Question Of No. 8?

  3. Meerut Mavericks Vs Kashi Rudras, UP T20 League Final: KR Crowned Champions With Emphatic Win Over MM - Match Report

  4. Canada Vs Scotland ICC World Cup League 2, Match 84: Match Abandoned Due To Wet Outfield

  5. Zimbabwe W Vs Namibia W, Final ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier: ZIM Cruise Past NAM, Both Seal Global Qualifier Spots

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: 'All The Lessons Were Worth It' For Back-to-back Champion Aryna Sabalenka

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Is More Magic Than Jannik Sinner, Says Rafael Nadal

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open Final: Top Seed Retains Title With Straight-Sets Win

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova Highlights, US Open Final: World No. 1 Wards Off Spirited American, Defends Title

  5. US Open 2025: ‘It Doesn’t Get Any Better’ – Says Sinner After Making Fifth-Straight Major Final

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Forest Classroom and the Glass Tower: Will Foreign Universities in India Deepen the Divide?

  2. Floods Bring Deluge Of Woes For Jammu & Kashmir Residents

  3. Mumbai On High Alert After Bomb Threat Ahead Of Ganesh Visarjan

  4. Modi Skips UN General Debate; Jaishankar to Represent India at 80th Session

  5. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  2. US To Roll Out Reduced Tariffs On Japanese Automobiles

  3. Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Records 605 Terror Attacks In 2025

  4. Trump To Rebrand Pentagon As ‘Department of War’ Through Executive Order

  5. Modi and Macron Discuss Ukraine Crisis, Reaffirm Strong India-France Partnership

Latest Stories

  1. UPSC ESE Main Result 2025 Declared: 1,376 Candidates Advance to Interview Stage

  2. Gujarat Weather Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning Amid Heavy Rainfall

  3. Rajasthan on Red Alert as Monsoon Rainfall Intensifies, Flood Risk Soars

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert for Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Strengthens

  5. Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh’s Comedy-Drama Wraps Shoot; To Release In 2026

  6. Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd T20I: Hosts Clinch Historic Win Over SL To Level Series 1-1

  7. Imran Khan’s Sister Aleema Attacked With Egg Outside Rawalpindi Jail

  8. Delhi NCR Weather: Respite from Heavy Rains as Temperatures Rise