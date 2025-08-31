Portugal Honour Diogo Jota By Handing Shirt Number To Close Friend ruen Neves

Martinez and Portugal are preparing for their first international fixtures since the death of 28-year-old Jota, who was killed alongside his brother Andre Silva in a car crash in northern Spain on July 3

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Diogo Jota and Ruben Neves hold the Nations League trophy after Portugals victory in June
Diogo Jota and Ruben Neves hold the Nations League trophy after Portugal's victory in June
info_icon

Diogo Jota will be remembered by Portugal as Roberto Martinez confirmed Ruben Neves will wear his close friend and former team-mate's No.21 shirt.

Martinez and Portugal are preparing for their first international fixtures since the death of 28-year-old Jota, who was killed alongside his brother Andre Silva in a car crash in northern Spain on July 3.

Midfielder Neves, who played alongside Jota at Wolves and for their country, was one of the pallbearers at his funeral and accompanied his wife to the tributes at Molineux against Manchester City.

Late Liverpool player Diogo Jota - | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Diogo Jota, Forever 20: Liverpool Players, Fans Pay Emotional Tribute To Portuguese Player

BY Photo Webdesk

Neves will continue to honour Jota by wearing the former Liverpool and Portugal forward's shirt number, Martinez confirmed at Friday's press conference to announce his international squad.

"This is the first working camp without Diogo Jota," Martinez said. "We know what Diogo meant to each of us, the impact he had on our lives. We want to honour his memory every day.

"He will be with us and be another force in achieving our goals. Diogo Jota's example is a light for us. We will carry his spirit in our hearts.

"We will win for Diogo, for his brother Andre, and as always, for all Portuguese people.

Related Content
Related Content

"In this new journey to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, the number of players is 23 + 1, which is Diogo."

Portugal will hold their first camp without Jota next week as they prepare for World Cup qualifying games against Armenia and Hungary.

Jota's last appearance for Portugal came in their victory over Spain in the Nations League final in June. Neves scored the winning penalty in the shoot-out of that game, in which Jota appeared as a substitute.

"I think Diogo's absence is a sign of unity, motivation, and responsibility, because Diogo wanted to win the World Cup," Martinez added.

"So we're here to fight and do everything we can to achieve our dream. I can also report that Diogo Jota's jersey number, 21, is now being passed on to Ruben Neves, and so it remains with all of us on the pitch."

Martinez's squad also included 40-year-old star Cristiano Ronaldo and his new Al-Nassr team-mate Joao Felix.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Match Fixtures Revised To Beat Heat, Fans Excited For India Vs Pakistan

  2. Rahul Dravid’s Rajasthan Royals Exit: Tracking His IPL & Coaching Journey

  3. DPL 2025: Five Players Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach In South Delhi Superstarz Vs West Delhi Lions Eliminator

  4. Shubman Gill Faces Crucial Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

  5. Kipling Doriga: PNG Cricketer Charged With Robbery During ICC CWC Challenge League In Jersey

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open: Coco Gauff Breezes Through To Round Four At Flushing Meadows

  2. US Open 2025: Djokovic Overcomes Back Injury To Beat Norrie, Fritz Battles Through

  3. US Open 2025, Day 7 Live Streaming: Women's Singles August 30 And 31 Order Of Play - Check Who Plays Whom

  4. US Open 2025, Day 7 Live Streaming: Men's Singles Order Of Play For August 30, 31 - Check Who Plays Whom

  5. US Open: Sabalenka Gets Revenge Over Fernandez To Reach Last 16

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  3. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  5. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. PM Modi In Japan: Japanese Tech, Indian Talent Make 'Winning Combination'

  2. Maratha Activist Demands 10% OBC Quota, Warns Govt

  3. Uttarakhand: 5 killed, 11 missing in Cloudbursts And Landslides

  4. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit

  5. What RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Has Said So Far On October Centenary

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. LAPD Shoot Sikh man ‘performing Gatka’ With Sword In LA

  2. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  3. UK Court Orders Indian-Origin Fraudster Arif Patel to Repay £90M in Tax Scam Case

  4. India-Japan Summit: PM Modi Says Both Nations Can Create Perfect Partnership And Mutual Growth

  5. Europe Announces Snapback Sanctions On Iran Amid Nuclear Standoff

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  3. In Measured Strides, A Poet Comes Back

  4. Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Receives Heartwarming Response At Venice International Film Festival 2025

  5. RCB Pledges ₹25 Lakh Each to Families of Stampede Victims

  6. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  7. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars