Football

Pep Guardiola For England? Spaniard Has 'Not Decided Anything' Amid Three Lions Job Speculation

The 53-year-old would be a popular choice for the job, given the success that has followed him at every club since becoming a manager

Pep-Guardiola
Pep Guardiola on the touchline
info_icon

Pep Guardiola has played down expectations that he has decided to take over as the next permanent England manager. (More Football News)

Guardiola has won six Premier League titles at City, including each of the last four, while he won three league titles each with Bayern Munich and Barcelona. He is also a three-time Champions League winner and 10-time domestic cup winner as a manager.

But when asked about the England job amid reports claiming his next step had been decided, he was not drawn on any speculation.

Lee Carsley's future with England remains unclear - null
FIN Vs ENG: Three Lions Deserve A 'World-Class Coach', Says Interim Boss Lee Carsley

BY Stats Perform

"It's not true. I'm Manchester City manager," he told Che Tempo Che Fa, as per transfer football expert Fabrizio Romano.

But despite his dismissive comments, Guardiola stopped short of shutting down the rumours that he could be considering becoming the next England manager.

"I've not decided anything, everything can happen. So I don't know," he said.

"Let's see on my future. I still need to reflect and decide what I want to do."

Guardiola's contract at City is up at the end of the 2024-25 season, with the Spaniard yet to make a decision on his future at the club.

Alongside any potential sanctions that City might face in their long-running battle with the Premier League, speculation about their manager's future has been rife in recent months.

He is far and away City's most successful manager of all time, maintaining a win percentage of over 70% after 483 matches in charge, while he is second to Alex Ferguson as the manager with the most Premier League titles.

