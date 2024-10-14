Football

FIN Vs ENG: Three Lions Deserve A 'World-Class Coach', Says Interim Boss Lee Carsley

The Three Lions responded to Thursday's defeat against Greece with a 3-1 victory in Helsinki as Jack Grealish opened the scoring before second-half goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Declan Rice

Lee Carsley's future with England remains unclear
Lee Carsley's ambitions for the permanent England role remain unclear, acknowledging the position "deserves a world-class coach" after Sunday's win in Finland. (More Football News)

That made it three wins in four games for Carsley as the interim England boss since Gareth Southgate left the role following July's Euro 2024 final defeat against Spain.

Thomas Tuchel has emerged in recent times as the frontrunner to take charge of England, and Carsley suggested his side need management from someone who has silverware to their name.

Lee Carsley Did Not Apply For Full-Time England Head Coach Job, Wants 'No Regrets'

"I've not really thought much about it. I keep saying the same thing. My remit was six games and I'm happy with that. This is a privileged position," Carsley said when asked about his full-time ambitions on ITV.

"I'm really enjoying it but I didn't enjoy the last two days. I'm not used to losing in an England team, I don't take losing well.

"People are always going to try and put their chips on one side. I'm in the middle. My bosses have made it clear what they need from me.

"This job deserves a world-class coach who has won trophies and I am still on the path to that."

England underwhelmed in a 2-1 defeat to Greece on Thursday but Carsley was delighted with the response.

"We were looking for a reaction, that was a big thing," he added. "I think they've shown that they respond well, in the best way. I thought we were a lot better.

"We played a lot more controlled, we had massive possession, created a lot of chances, but I think we can still do better.

"The way they set up, they were well organised. Not a lot of space, we had to create that space, but if you have as much possession as we did then you're always going to get a chance."

