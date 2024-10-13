Football

Lee Carsley Did Not Apply For Full-Time England Head Coach Job, Wants 'No Regrets'

Carsley was aiming to become the first England manager to win his first three competitive matches in charge since Fabio Capello in 2008, before Greece claimed their first-ever win over the Three Lions

England interim manager Lee Carsley.
Lee Carsley revealed he did not formally apply to become the next England manager and wants "no regrets" over his time as interim boss. (More Football News)

Gareth Southgate left his position as England manager following their Euro 2024 final defeat in July, with the Football Association (FA) turning to Carsley for the Nations League fixtures.

He has won two of his three games so far, following up back-to-back wins over the Republic of Ireland and Finland with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Greece at Wembley on Thursday.

With the return trip against Finland in Helsinki next up for the Three Lions, Carsley admitted prior to the game that he did not apply for the job during the application process earlier this year.

"No, I didn't apply for it," he told talkSPORT. "Because hopefully… I have been doing the U21s, and I am really happy with my job.

"I am an employee of the FA, and I was asked to take the senior team, which is a privilege. It was the proudest moment of my career.

"I am in a really fortunate position in that I am on the inside and I can see how much potential this team's got. It is one of the best jobs in world football.

"There aren’t many jobs where you’ve got a chance of winning. I believe the coach that comes in has got a really good chance of winning, and we deserve the best one that's out there."

Carsley was aiming to become the first England manager to win his first three competitive matches in charge since Fabio Capello in 2008, before Greece claimed their first-ever win over the Three Lions.

The 50-year-old selected an experimental line-up against Greece, fielding five attacking players, but no recognised striker, leaving the side unbalanced,

Harry Kane missed that game with a knock but is expected to return for the trip to Helsinki, having scored twice when they met them in September.

There was widespread criticism of the team after the full-time whistle, but Carsley says he did not want to play it safe during his time as interim boss.

"I think the reaction [to the loss against Greece] is fair enough. You have to respect people's opinions. We didn't perform as well as we can on the night, and I would expect a reaction [against Finland]," Carsley said in his press conference.

"I think it's something that I'll look back on in maybe two or three months and, you know, be better for it.

"I wanted to give this job my best shot for the three camps that we spoke about. I didn't want to have any regrets.

"It's important we do try something different at times. I think I'll be a better coach for that."

