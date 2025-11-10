Man City 3-0 Liverpool, Premier League: MCFC Win On Pep Guardiola's 1000th Managerial Game
In his 1,000th game as a manager, Pep Guardiola celebrated victory as if it was his first. Manchester City’s 3-0 triumph over Liverpool on Sunday was win No. 716 for Guardiola and likely one of the most satisfying of his trophy-laden career. Not only did City totally dominate the defending Premier League champion and one of Guardiola’s fiercest rivals in a career spanning Spain, Germany and England - but the result firmly established his team as a genuine contender for the title this season. City moved up to second in the standings - just four points behind leader Arsenal, with a well-established record when it comes to chasing down Mikel Arteta’s team. It happened in back-to-back seasons in 2023 and 2024 and City’s momentum has an ominous feel about it after taking advantage of Arsenal’s surprise 2-2 draw with Sunderland on Saturday.
