Paris Olympics: Thierry Henry Proud Of France's 'Beautiful Journey' Despite Gold Medal Match Defeat

Thierry Henry praised France's "beautiful journey" at the Paris Olympics despite defeat to Spain in their gold medal match on Friday

Thierry Henry with Frances Paris Olympics squad
Thierry Henry said he was proud of France's journey at the Olympics
Thierry Henry praised France's "beautiful journey" at the Paris Olympics despite defeat to Spain in their gold medal match on Friday. (More Football News)

Henry led France to their first football medal at the Games since their triumph at the 1984 edition in Los Angeles, but will take home silver this time around. 

Maghnes Akliouche and Jean-Philippe Mateta's late strikes saw Les Bleus come from 3-1 down in the final 10 minutes to send the encounter to extra-time. 

However, Sergio Camello's brace broke French hearts at the Parc des Princes, with Spain continuing to assert their dominance on the international stage. 

Despite the defeat, Henry lauded his players' efforts during the tournament, saying that he will remember their journey as something that united the country. 

"It was magical. I told the guys that I was proud of them and that we've got a medal at the end. Sure this is not how we wanted to be but the story is amazing," said Henry.

"I think everybody enjoyed. It didn't end well but there was emotion, a medal and a beautiful journey. We are a beautiful country when we are together.

"It's beautiful to see people with jerseys, people with flags at the Olympics.

"It's difficult to celebrate this medal but we have to. There was a story, an amazing human journey."

Alexandre Lacazette, who was one of Les Bleus' three overage players at the Games, echoed the comments made by his head coach. 

The 33-year-old has not played for France since 2017, but thanked Henry for giving him the opportunity to represent his country once again. 

"To Henry, thank you for trusting me and make me wear the blue (French) jersey again," Lacazette said. 

"I will remember the journey, the fact that I could wear the blue jersey again, the atmospheres that we had. I think all the French are proud of us after all. Even if we are disappointed.

"I don't know if this match was the most important but it's one of the most beautiful matches in terms of emotions."

