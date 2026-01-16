Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Preview, English Premier League 2025-26: Nottingham Forest host Arsenal with Oleksandr Zinchenko’s future under scrutiny, while Mikel Arteta’s side look to build momentum after recent cup wins

Nottingham Forest Vs Arsenal Preview English Premier League 2025-26
Oleksandr Zinchenko is on loan at Nottingham Forest from Arsenal.
  • Arsenal arrive on the back of cup wins over Portsmouth and Chelsea, with Martin Zubimendi earning praise

  • Bukayo Saka and Morgan Gibbs-White headline the players to watch, as Arsenal are backed as favourites

  • Sean Dyche confirms talks with Zinchenko over his future, with the defender struggling for minutes

Nottingham Forest boss Sean Dyche revealed that the club has held talks with Oleksandr Zinchenko regarding his future.

The defender is currently on loan from Arsenal, who they face in the Premier League on Saturday, but has struggled for gametime this season.

Zinchenko has featured in just five league games and three Europa League matches, while he was also replaced at half-time in their FA Cup third-round defeat to Wrexham.

The Ukraine international’s future was called into further doubt after Ola Aina, who has recovered from injury, replaced him in Forest’s Europa League squad.

Dyche confirmed that he has held conversations with the 29-year-old but did not disclose whether he would be staying or leaving.

“We have spoken to the player and made it clear in his situation,” said Dyche. “He is aware of that, so we will see what happens.

“We are being very open with him. He is a thorough professional, he has been, and I am sure he will be going forward, no matter what.”

After their goalless draw against Liverpool last time out in the league, Arsenal have regained some momentum with victories over Portsmouth and Chelsea in the FA Cup and EFL Cup respectively.

Martin Zubimendi was on target in their win at Stamford Bridge; he has scored two goals across his last five games for Arsenal, as many strikes as in his first 23 appearances for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta praised the Spaniard’s performance against the Blues, while comparing him to fellow midfielder Declan Rice.

“Well, I think when we talk about Zubi, it’s what else can he do? He can do whatever he wants, it's a bit similar to Declan's qualities,” said Arteta.

“We just have to keep unlocking that in his system, in his brain, because he's so good at occupying different spaces, carrying the ball, dribbling, winning duels, and he has a talent when he gets into the final set and into the box.

“He's so composed; he sees the picture very clearly.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nottingham Forest – Morgan Gibbs-White

Gibbs-White has scored in his last two Premier League games and is Forest’s top scorer in the league this season with five goals.

He’s also just one goal or assist away from becoming the first Forest player to register 50 goal involvements in the Premier League (22 goals, 27 assists).

Arsenal – Bukayo Saka

No player has been directly involved in more shots following a ball carry in the Premier League this season than Saka (33 – 19 shots, 14 chances created).

The winger has registered four goals and three assists in 19 league games this term for the Gunners.

MATCH PREDICTION – ARSENAL WIN

Arsenal have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three Premier League games against Forest, their longest run of league shutouts against them.

And Forest have lost eight of their last 10 Premier League games against Arsenal, though both exceptions have come at the City Ground since their return to the division in 2022 (1-0 in May 2023, 0-0 in February 2025).

Dyche will no doubt be working on defending set-pieces in training ahead of this fixture.

Excluding penalties, Arsenal have scored more set-piece goals than any other side in the Premier League this season (14), while only Bournemouth (14) have conceded more from set-plays than Forest (13).

Dyche has never seen any of his teams score more than once in a Premier League game against Arsenal, netting eight goals in 19 meetings. He’s also won just two of these 19 games, with Burnley in December 2020 and Everton in February 2023.

Forest have lost six of their 10 Premier League home games this season (W3 D1), already one more than they lost at the City Ground in the whole of last season (W9 D5 L5). Forest have also conceded more home goals this term (17) than in 2024-25 (16).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Nottingham Forest – 15.2%

Draw – 18.1%

Arsenal – 66.6%

