Football

Ligue 1: PSG Warming Up For Coupe De France Final - Luis Enrique

Paris Saint-Germain have already sealed the Ligue 1 title, and are facing Nice on Wednesday for their penultimate league game. PSG will take on Lyon in the Coupe de France final on May 25

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique.
info_icon

Paris Saint-Germain will use their final Ligue 1 matches of the season to prepare for the Coupe de France final, so says Luis Enrique. (More Football News)

PSG were beaten at home by Nice early in the season, and are away to the same opposition on Wednesday for their penultimate league game.

Kylian Mbappe (right) is tipping Ousmane Dembele to become the best player in Ligue 1. - null
Departing Mbappe Backs Dembele To Become Ligue 1's Best

BY Stats Perform

Having sealed the Ligue 1 title, PSG failed to overcome Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League semi-finals, losing 2-0 on aggregate.

While a visit to Wembley on June 1 evaded them, PSG do have the chance to claim another trophy when they take on Lyon in the Coupe de France final on May 25.

When asked if PSG wanted revenge for their loss to Nice earlier in the campaign, Luis Enrique told reporters: "No, not at all to be honest, it is not about revenge, they played very well.

Kylian Mbappe is leaving Paris Saint-Germain. - null
Coach Luis Enrique Unaware Of Kylian Mbappe Jeers In 'Beautiful' PSG Send-Off

BY Stats Perform

"I congratulated them at the time, there is no desire for revenge.

"They are fully motivated because they are trying to play in Europe next season. For us, the situation is linked to the Coupe de France final. Everyone here should be motivated. Every game at this club matters, there are no friendly games."

PSG lost their second league game of the season on Sunday at home to Toulouse, but are still unbeaten away from home in Ligue 1 this season. Again, Luis Enrique is unconcerned with this statistic.

"I am not bothered about that," he said.

"What is important is that the players who play do so and represent the French capital and the fans in the best way."

Last week, Kylian Mbappe confirmed his departure from PSG at the end of the season, but Luis Enrique gave a rather cryptic answer when asked by a Spanish reporter about the player's possible future with Real Madrid.

"Today it's raining, but it's also a very beautiful day because you can feel this different air," Luis Enrique said with a smile.

"It reminds me of Gijon where I am from. I think I have answered your question."

