Luis Enrique says he did not hear any jeers aimed towards Kylian Mbappe as the superstar forward bode farewell to Paris Saint-Germain fans. (More Football News)
Mbappe, a PSG player since 2017, confirmed this week he will leave the Parc des Princes when his deal expires at the end of the campaign.
The club's all-time leading goalscorer had a chance to say goodbye to supporters in PSG's final home game of the Ligue 1 season on Sunday.
Whistles and boos were heard from the stands as Mbappe's name was announced prior to the match with Toulouse, which ended in a 3-1 defeat.
However, head coach Luis Enrique insists the reception the France international received was only positive.
"I didn't hear any booing," he said after the game. "I heard lots of support. All I heard was applause, chants and joy.
"I think it was what Kylian deserved. The fans were superb, as always. He is undoubtedly a legend of the club despite his youth.
"I saw the tifo of the ultras. It seems to me that it was very beautiful and very significant and I am happy that it happened like that.
"It is recognition of the work of a player of his category. It was a perfect evening and the supporters was, as always, superb."
Mbappe gave PSG the lead against Toulouse, but the visitors struck three times to inflict a third straight loss on the Parisians in all competitions.
Luis Enrique has made a habit of substituting the prolific forward in league games, or not starting him, but that was not the case against Toulouse.
The 25-year-old, who is widely expected to join Real Madrid, played the full 90 minutes in the already-crowned French champions' latest loss.
Explaining that decision, Luis Enrique said: "I didn't take Kylian out because every time I did, it irritated some people.
"I told myself we had to make him play 90 minutes. If I had made him come out after 85 minutes for an ovation, some would have been angry."