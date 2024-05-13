Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe Receives Mixed Reception As PSG Lose Final Home Game - In Pics

Paris Saint Germain players hold the trophy as they celebrate PSG's French League One title after the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe, centre, celebrates with his teammates PSG's French League One title after the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe, right, is challenged by Toulouse's Kevin Keben during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Toulouse's Yann Gboho, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe, left, has his shot blocked during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Toulouse's Moussa Diarra, right, is challenged by PSG's Manuel Ugarte during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
PSG's Manuel Ugarte, right, is challenged by Toulouse's Yann Gboho during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.
Toulouse's Mikkel Desler is challenged by PSG's Bradley Barcola, rear, during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.