Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe Receives Mixed Reception As PSG Lose Final Home Game - In Pics

Kylian Mbappé got a mixed reception from Paris Saint-Germain fans in his last home game for the club before scoring in a 3-1 home defeat against Toulouse in the French league on Sunday. Mbappé grabbed his league-leading 27th goal of the season in the eighth minute after sprinting clear and rounding the goalkeeper. But defensive errors followed as French champion PSG slipped to only its second league defeat of the season, but third straight overall after back-to-back 1-0 losses against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League semifinals. Before his departure, Mbappé has three matches remaining — two league games and the French Cup final against Lyon on May 25 — to add to his club-record tally of 256 goals.