Football

Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe Receives Mixed Reception As PSG Lose Final Home Game - In Pics

Kylian Mbappé got a mixed reception from Paris Saint-Germain fans in his last home game for the club before scoring in a 3-1 home defeat against Toulouse in the French league on Sunday. Mbappé grabbed his league-leading 27th goal of the season in the eighth minute after sprinting clear and rounding the goalkeeper. But defensive errors followed as French champion PSG slipped to only its second league defeat of the season, but third straight overall after back-to-back 1-0 losses against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League semifinals. Before his departure, Mbappé has three matches remaining — two league games and the French Cup final against Lyon on May 25 — to add to his club-record tally of 256 goals.

Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain vs Toulouse | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Paris Saint Germain players hold the trophy as they celebrate PSG's French League One title after the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

1/9
PSG won French League One trophy
PSG won French League One trophy | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Paris Saint Germain players hold the trophy as they celebrate PSG's French League One title after the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

2/9
Kylian Mbappe celebrates with teammates
Kylian Mbappe celebrates with teammates | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, centre, celebrates with his teammates PSG's French League One title after the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

3/9
Kylian Mbappe challenged by Toulouses Kevin Keben
Kylian Mbappe challenged by Toulouse's Kevin Keben | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, right, is challenged by Toulouse's Kevin Keben during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

4/9
Toulouses Yann Gboho celebrates his sides second goal
Toulouse's Yann Gboho celebrates his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Toulouse's Yann Gboho, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

5/9
Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, left, has his shot blocked during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

6/9
Moussa Diarra is challenged by PSGs Manuel Ugarte
Moussa Diarra is challenged by PSG's Manuel Ugarte | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Toulouse's Moussa Diarra, right, is challenged by PSG's Manuel Ugarte during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

7/9
Manuel Ugarte and Toulouses Yann Gboho fights for the ball
Manuel Ugarte and Toulouse's Yann Gboho fights for the ball | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

PSG's Manuel Ugarte, right, is challenged by Toulouse's Yann Gboho during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

8/9
Kylian Mbappe celebrates his sides first goal
Kylian Mbappe celebrates his side's first goal | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

9/9
Mikkel Desler is challenged by PSGs Bradley Barcola
Mikkel Desler is challenged by PSG's Bradley Barcola | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Toulouse's Mikkel Desler is challenged by PSG's Bradley Barcola, rear, during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Cross Halfway-Mark With Phase 4 Voting | In Pics
  2. Union Minister Anurag Thakur Files Nomination From Hamirpur Lok Sabha Seat
  3. CBSE Board Exams 2025 To Begin From February 15 For Class 10, 12 Students | Details
  4. Hindu Culture Making Contribution To Humanity Since Time Immemorial: Govind Dev Giri Maharaj
  5. Swati Maliwal Alleged Assault By Kejriwal’s Close Aide? Here's What We Know
Entertainment News
  1. Veteran Marathi Actor Satish Joshi Passes Away During Stage Performance, Fans Pay Tributes
  2. Dia Mirza Says Stepdaughter Samaira Has Not Called Her 'Maa', Reveals Why She Is Content With It
  3. Sonakshi Sinha On Her Co-Stars Getting Married Or Becoming Pregnant During ‘Heeramandi’ Shoot: I Am Still Not Married
  4. Ma Dong-seok's 'The Outlaws' Breaks Records, Becomes The 1st Korean Film Series To Cross 40 Million Moviegoers
  5. Dev Anand Taught Deepak Tijori To ‘Never Look Back’: ‘Jo Gaya Wo Kal Tha, Jo Aaj Hai I Live In That’
Sports News
  1. Man United 4-0 Tottenham, Women's FA Cup: Vilahamn Wants To Use Final Defeat As 'Beginning'
  2. PGA Championship: 'Stars Aligning, But I Have A Lot Of Golf To Play,' Says Rory McIlroy
  3. Juventus 1-1 Salernitana: Frustrated Allegri Tells 'Old Lady' To Grow As A Team To Overcome Slump
  4. Xabi Alonso: Treble-Chasing Bayer Leverkusen Ready To Create Unbeaten Bundesliga Record
  5. Atletico Madrid 1-0 Celta Vigo: Diego Simeone Remains Focused After Bringing Up 400 Wins
World News
  1. 3 Men Charged In The UK With Assisting The Hong Kong Intelligence Service
  2. Sleepy Far-flung Towns In The Philippines Will Host US Forces Returning To Counter China Threats
  3. Nepal President's Economic Advisor Resigns After Criticising Inclusion Of Indian Territories In Map On Rs 100 Notes
  4. Memorial Day Weekend 2024 Travel: Tips To Beat The Crowds And Avoid Traffic Jams
  5. Several Indian-Origin Accused Arrested In Canada's Biggest-Ever Heist | About The 22 Million Canadian Dollar Theft
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Aston Villa Vs Liverpool In PL
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Over 40% Turnout So Far; BJP's Madhavi Latha Asks Burqa-Clad Voters To Reveal Face At Hyderabad Polling Booth