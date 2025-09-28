Newcastle United Vs Arsenal Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch EPL Match In India

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal travel to St. James' Park to take on Newcastle United in the Premier League 2025-26 clash on Sunday, September 28. The Gunners have dropped out of the top 5 but a win will take them three points behind Liverpool.
The Gunners have managed to acquire 10 points from five matches so far this season. They come into this fixture after a 1-1 draw against Man City last weekend. As for the Magpies, they are in fifteenth place with six points.
Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League: Head-to-Head
Total matches: 197
Newcastle won: 72
Arsenal won: 86
Draws: 39
Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League: Match Details
Location: Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England
Stadium: St. James’ Park
Date: Sunday, September 28
Kick-off Time: 09:00 p.m. IST
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-2026 match?
The Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-2026 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
How to live stream the Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-2026 match?
The Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-2026 match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.