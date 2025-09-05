Netherlands Vs Poland Preview, Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch

Netherlands host Poland in a FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group G clash, both on six points but the Dutch ahead with a game in hand and +10 goal difference
Koeman’s side beat Finland and Malta; Poland beat Lithuania and Malta but lost to Finland
Netherlands reached three World Cup finals; Poland’s best is third place in 1974 and 1982
The Netherlands welcome Poland to the iconic De Kuip, Rotterdam, for their Group G clash in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Thursday (September 4, 2025). Watch the Netherlands vs Poland football match live tonight.
Both teams are level on six points, but the Dutch sit second with a game in hand and also enjoy a superior goal difference, +10. Poland are a string below after three matches. They have a goal difference of +2.
Heading into this match, Finland lead Group G with seven points from four games, followed by the Netherlands with six from two, and Poland also on six but from three matches. Lithuania and Malta trail behind with two and one point, respectively.
Ronald Koeman's Oranje are on a strong run, winning both of their qualifiers so far, and handsomely: 2-0 against Finland and 8-0 against Malta. And mercurial Robert Lewandowski is back to lead the Dutch attack following the departure of Michal Probierz.
Jan Urban's Poland started with wins over lowly Lithuania and Malta but lost 1-2 to Finland in their last qualifying outing, and tonight the Eagles face their biggest test yet.
The Netherlands have qualified eleven times for the World Cup Finals and reached the final three times (1974, 1978, 2010), but never lifted the trophy. In the 2022 edition, they lost to eventual champions Argentina in the quarter-finals, on penalties. Poland have qualified nine times, finishing third in 1974 and 1982. They also reached the Round of 16 in 2022.
Netherlands Vs Poland: Head-To-Head Record
This marks their 21st meeting, and the Netherlands lead Poland 10-3 in the all-time head-to-head record. Seven matches have ended in draws. Poland's last win dates back to May 1979.
In their most recent meeting, the Netherlands overturned an early setback as Adam Buksa's 16th-minute header gave Poland the lead during their UEFA European Championship 2024 group match. But Cody Gakpo's deflected equalizer and sub Wout Weghorst's late strike sealed a 2-1 comeback victory for the Dutch in Hamburg, Germany.
