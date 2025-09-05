Netherlands Vs Poland Preview, Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch

Netherlands Vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Get live streaming details, preview, and head-to-head information for the match on Friday, 5 September, at the Feyenoord Stadium

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Netherlands Vs Poland Preview, Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers
Netherlands Vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: preview and live streaming. | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Netherlands host Poland in a FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group G clash, both on six points but the Dutch ahead with a game in hand and +10 goal difference

  • Koeman’s side beat Finland and Malta; Poland beat Lithuania and Malta but lost to Finland

  • Netherlands reached three World Cup finals; Poland’s best is third place in 1974 and 1982

The Netherlands welcome Poland to the iconic De Kuip, Rotterdam, for their Group G clash in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Thursday (September 4, 2025). Watch the Netherlands vs Poland football match live tonight.

Both teams are level on six points, but the Dutch sit second with a game in hand and also enjoy a superior goal difference, +10. Poland are a string below after three matches. They have a goal difference of +2.

Both sides have six points each, but the Netherlands hold the edge -- second in the group standings with a game in hand and a commanding +10 goal difference. Poland trail just behind, having played one match more and a modest +2 goal difference.

Heading into this match, Finland lead Group G with seven points from four games, followed by the Netherlands with six from two, and Poland also on six but from three matches. Lithuania and Malta trail behind with two and one point, respectively.

Ronald Koeman's Oranje are on a strong run, winning both of their qualifiers so far, and handsomely: 2-0 against Finland and 8-0 against Malta. And mercurial Robert Lewandowski is back to lead the Dutch attack following the departure of Michal Probierz.

Related Content
Related Content

Jan Urban's Poland started with wins over lowly Lithuania and Malta but lost 1-2 to Finland in their last qualifying outing, and tonight the Eagles face their biggest test yet.

The Netherlands have qualified eleven times for the World Cup Finals and reached the final three times (1974, 1978, 2010), but never lifted the trophy. In the 2022 edition, they lost to eventual champions Argentina in the quarter-finals, on penalties. Poland have qualified nine times, finishing third in 1974 and 1982. They also reached the Round of 16 in 2022.

Netherlands Vs Poland: Head-To-Head Record

This marks their 21st meeting, and the Netherlands lead Poland 10-3 in the all-time head-to-head record. Seven matches have ended in draws. Poland's last win dates back to May 1979.

In their most recent meeting, the Netherlands overturned an early setback as Adam Buksa's 16th-minute header gave Poland the lead during their UEFA European Championship 2024 group match. But Cody Gakpo's deflected equalizer and sub Wout Weghorst's late strike sealed a 2-1 comeback victory for the Dutch in Hamburg, Germany.

Netherlands Vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Live Streaming

When to watch Netherlands vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

The Netherlands vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers will be played on Friday, 5 September at 12:15 am IST.

Where to watch Netherlands vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

The Netherlands vs Poland FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India, with live streaming available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs UAE Highlights, T20I Tri-Series, Match 5: PAK Win By 31 Runs, UAE Out Of Final Race

  2. England Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Corbin Bosch Gets Jacob Bethell On 58, ENG 143/3 After 23.3 Overs

  3. ED Questions Shikhar Dhawan In Illegal Betting App Investigation

  4. Namibia Vs Scotland Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: SCO Win Toss, Bat First After Lengthy Rain Delay

  5. IPL 2026 Ticket Prices To Rise As Government Increases GST To 40 Per Cent

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Karolina Muchova Vs Naomi Osaka, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Returns To Flushing Meadows Semi-Final

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Lorenzo Musetti, US Open 2025: Top Seed Sails To Semis With Straight-Set Win – Data Debrief

  3. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri, Michael Venus Battle Past Mektic-Ram To Seal Semi-Final Spot

  4. Sinner Through To US Open Semis After Musetti Demolition

  5. US Open: Osaka Sets Up Final Four Clash Against Anisimova

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. How Kerala Is Fighting Cancer One Village At A Time

  2. Ground Report: In Gaya's Mahadalit Hamlets, Voters Fear Mass Deletion In Bihar SIR

  3. Modi Hails GST Council Reforms As 'Next-Generation' Step, Opposition Questions The Delay

  4. Bihar Bandh Today: NDA Calls Shutdown Over PM Modi Abuse Video, Tejashwi Yadav Slams BJP

  5. 'Act Of Memory And Meaning': Chief Justice Gavai Talks About Human Dignity In Indian Constitution

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Harvard–Trump Row: Boston Judge Orders Reversal of $2.6 Billion Funding Cut, Calls It ‘Ideologically Motivated Assault’

  2. Jaishankar Says Geopolitical Landscape Making 'Compelling' Case For Closer India-Germany Ties

  3. Putin Offers Conditional Meeting with Zelenskyy, Says War Is About Protecting People’s Rights, Not Territory

  4. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  5. Judge Orders Google To Share Search Data With Competitors, Retains Chrome And Android

Latest Stories

  1. India Floods Alert: Heavy Rains Continue to Devastate North India

  2. Delhi NCR Floods Alert: Yamuna Breaches Historic Levels

  3. Punjab Floods: Is 2025 a Repeat of the 1988 Catastrophe?

  4. UPSC CDS 2 2025 Admit Card Released: All You Need to Know

  5. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars

  6. Aries September 2025 Horoscope: Unlock Your Personalized Monthly Horoscope Insights

  7. Taurus September 2025 Horoscope: Gain Clarity With Your Horoscope For The Month

  8. Gemini September 2025 Horoscope: Discover What The Stars Have In Store This Month