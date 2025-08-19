Mikey Moore Wants To Be One Of The 'Best Players' In The World With Rangers Chance

Mikey Moore believes Rangers is the ideal place to continue his development as the Tottenham forward outlined his desire to be one of the world's best.
Moore made his debut for Spurs in May 2024 and played 19 times for the club last season, scoring his first senior goal in the Europa League against Elfsborg as the club went on to win the competition and secure their first trophy since 2008.
With that goal, Moore became England's youngest-ever scorer in a European competition, breaking a record set by Jimmy Greaves in 1957.
The 18-year-old has joined Rangers on a season-long loan after signing a new long-term contract with Spurs, and he is looking forward to the challenge of representing one of Britain’s biggest clubs this campaign as he outlined his intention to go to the very top.
“It’s massive for me,” said Moore.
"I’ve signed a new contract at Spurs, but, at the minute, I’m focused on playing here. I’m just buzzing to go and play some massive games at this football club.
“I want to go and play in the biggest competitions and I want to be one of the best players in the world, hopefully.”
Moore was heavily involved on his first start for the club last weekend, as he claimed an assist in Rangers' 4-2 win over Alloa Athletic in the League Cup.
He added: “I want to become a better player here and I think there are massive opportunities. I just want to play as many games as possible, score as many goals and excite as many people as I can.”
Moore is the youngest Spurs player to feature in the Premier League, having made his debut at the age of 16 years and 277 days, and the England under-19 star hopes to become one of the world’s best in the coming years.
He will hope to start again when Rangers take on Club Brugge in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie on Tuesday.