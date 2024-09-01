'Many Options' Open For Victor Osimhen Amid Napoli Exile, Says Director Giovanni Manna

Napoli director Giovanni Manna insists there are "many options" still open for Victor Osimhen, who has been exiled from their squad for the Serie A season after failing to clinch a transfer. (More Football News)
Osimhen was linked with a move to Premier League giants Chelsea or Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli in the recent transfer window, yet a switch failed to materialise.
Chelsea were reportedly unwilling to meet his wage demands, while Al-Ahli signed Brentford's Ivan Toney after Osimhen refused to move to Saudi Arabia.
Osimhen, who scored 26 goals in Napoli's Scudetto-winning campaign of 2022-23, has now been left out of Antonio Conte's Serie A squad, with Romelu Lukaku brought in as his replacement and taking the Nigerian's number nine shirt.
The striker now faces the prospect of sitting out four months until the January transfer window opens, unless Napoli can find a way to move him on.
"The situation is very clear. Victor expressed his absolute desire to not stay at, or play for, Napoli," Manna told DAZN on Saturday.
"We tried to make him happy. Then there was a demand and an offer, and we thought we had concluded negotiations, but then it didn't go through.
"He expressed his desire to no longer play for Napoli and so we made other choices.
"The transfer market is still open in some countries, so there are many options, but I don't think Victor will go to Saudi Arabia."
Napoli picked up their second win of the Serie A season on Saturday, with stoppage-time goals from Lukaku and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa firing them to a 2-1 comeback victory over Parma.
After that game, Conte confirmed Osimhen was not part of his plans, saying: "No player will be reintegrated.
"Those who are out of the project will remain out of the project. We made our choices and work in one direction all together."