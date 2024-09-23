Man City 2-2 Arsenal, EPL: Level-Headed Cityzens Warded Off Gunners' 'Dark Arts', Claims Stones

John Stones believes Manchester City showed great composure to keep their cool in the face of Arsenal's 'dark arts'. (More Football News)
Stones scored a 98th-minute leveller as the spoils were shared in a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
City took an early lead through Erling Haaland's 100th goal for the club, though after Rodri sustained a nasty-looking knee injury, Riccardo Calafiori opened his account for Arsenal with a sensational equaliser.
Gabriel Magalhaes' towering header put Arsenal ahead, but Leandro Trossard saw red on the stroke of half-time, paving the way for City to dominate the second half.
Yet they could not find the breakthrough until Mateo Kovacic's shot rebounded to substitute Stones, who steered in from close range. It was City's latest goal scored on record (from 2006-07) in a Premier League match, and came from their 28th shot of the second half, the joint-second highest ever by a side on record in a single half of football in the competition.
The match was played at full-throttle, and with plenty of controversy, but Stones thought City kept their heads.
"[Arsenal] used the side of football that not many teams do – make it difficult, slow it down, get people on the floor," Stones told Sky Sports.
"We had to control our emotions and I think we did. We come away with a point, when it could have been us losing three points. We'll review it, we've got a game in two days which is fast, but how we fought until the end is a credit to us.
"I don't know if they've mastered [the dark arts] – we know what to expect, you can call it clever or dirty, whichever way you want to put it.
"They break up the game, it upsets the rhythm for everyone, they used it to their advantage and I thought we dealt with it really well. It's not easy when those things happen, when you try to get level, but we controlled our emotions really well.
"Everyone expects, watching a big game like this, there to be drama, but when you're in it you want to be level-headed. I thought we did that. It was a day to review and take a lot of positives from.
"For the past few years we've had a rivalry that's grown, one we always want to come out on top [in]. We always want to come away with three points, but how we managed the game and came away with a vital point is something we should be proud of."
City's dominance was evident in the full-time stats. Arsenal recorded just 22% possession, their second-lowest on record (from 2003-04) in a Premier League game (after 20% vs Man City in August 2021). The Gunners averaged just 12.5% possession in the second half.
That being said, Pep Guardiola had to revert to a route one approach late on.
"[Guardiola] wanted me to play closer to Erling to play high up the pitch, get more crosses in and win a few aerial duels," explained Stones.
"It's so interchangeable, so fluid in movement. I tried to go on and get in the right areas, and it fell for me, luckily."