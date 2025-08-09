RCD Mallorca face Hamburger SV in a pre-season friendly match on 9 August 2025.
Find out when and where the Mallorca vs Hamburger, pre-season friendly match will be played.
Find out where to watch the Mallorca vs Hamburger, pre-season friendly match live on TV and online in India.
RCD Mallorca will take on Hamburger SV in a pre-season friendly match at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Saturday, 9 August 2025. With the Spanish La Liga and German Bundesliga 2025-26 seasons gearing up for their starts, both sides will have a final chance to tweak their tactics ahead of a challenging league season.
Mallorca have been in good form in pre-season. Jagoba Arrasate’s side have won all three of their friendly matches coming into the fixture. The Spanish side won with a cautious 1-0 win against Sant Andreu, featuring debuts for new signings Pablo Torre, Lucas Bergstrom, and young talent Sahli.
Los Bermellones followed it up with a 2-1 comeback win over Shabab Al-Ahli during their Austria training camp, with goals from Javi Llabres and Vedat Muriqi overturning a first-half deficit. In their last outing, Mallorca won 2-0 against Poblense.
Meanwhile, Hamburger SV will be preparing for a season back in the Bundesliga after sealing promotion from the second tier. Merlin Polzin’s side, however, have had a miserable pre-season outing so far, with two losses and one draw to show for it.
After a goalless result against Danish side Esbjerg, the German side followed it up with a 2-1 defeat to Sturm Graz. In their last match, Hamburger suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Lyon.
Mallorca Vs Hamburger, Pre-Season Friendlies – Live Streaming Details
When is the Mallorca vs Hamburger pre-season friendly match being played?
The Mallorca vs Hamburger pre-season friendly match will be played on Saturday, 9 August 2025, at 11:30 PM IST.
Where is the Mallorca vs Hamburger pre-season friendly match being played?
The Mallorca vs Hamburger pre-season friendly match will be played at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
Where to watch the Mallorca vs Hamburger pre-season friendly match live online in India?
The Mallorca vs Hamburger pre-season friendly match will be live-streamed on the YouTube channels of the clubs. It will also be available on DAZN in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.
Where to watch the Mallorca vs Hamburger pre-season friendly match live broadcast in India?
The Mallorca vs Hamburger pre-season friendly match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.