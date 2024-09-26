Football

Luis Enrique Not Concerned By Recent PSG Form: 'It's Part Of The Process'

PSG were forced to come from behind in their 3-1 win over Lille, and it took a last-minute own-goal to see them past debutants Girona in their Champions League opener

Luis Enrique addressed PSG's recent form
Luis Enrique is not concerned by Paris Saint-Germain's recent form, insisting "it's part of the process of the team growing". (More Football News)

PSG made a flying start to the Ligue 1 season, winning each of their opening three matches while scoring 13 goals along the way.

Yet, since the international break, they were forced to come from behind in their 3-1 win over Lille, and it took a last-minute own-goal to see them past debutants Girona in their Champions League opener.

Luis Enrique's side then dropped their first points of the league campaign when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Reims last weekend, but the Spaniard is focusing on the positives from his players' recent displays. 

Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring versus Reims. - null
Luis Enrique Cautious About Anointing Ousmane Dembele As Kylian Mbappe Replacement

BY Stats Perform

"I feel things differently," he told reporters when asked if there had been a decline in his side's performances. "Over the course of a season, there's an evolution; there are good moments and not so good moments, it's part of the logical process of the team growing.

"I find the opposite situation. I think the team has managed to solve the problems that the opponents have caused us."

PSG are top of Ligue 1 with 13 points - ahead of Marseille and Monaco on goal difference - ahead of welcoming Rennes to Parc des Princes on Friday.

"They're a team that plays at the top of the table, they caused us quite a few problems last season," Luis Enrique said of Julien Stephan's side, who held the reigning champions to a 1-1 draw in February. 

"They took points against us, and they'll vary their behaviour as the game goes on. They did it last season.

"There are no easy games, there will be problems, but I'm an optimistic person when it comes to games like this. We're playing at the Parc and that spurs us on, too.

"Rennes are used to high pressing, but I don't think they'll do that tomorrow because they're an adaptable team. My job is to cope and find solutions. It's very difficult to fight a low block."

