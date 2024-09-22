Paris-Saint Germain coach Luis Enrique is cautious about crowning Ousmane Dembele as Kylian Mbappe's replacement, instead preferring to avoid heaping pressure on him. (More Football News)
Dembele's second-half strike maintained PSG's unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 season as they drew 1-1 at Reims on Saturday, taking him to four goals for the campaign.
In just four matches, Dembele has already bettered his tally from 26 league games last term (three), while his six goal involvements (four goals, two assists) are a league-high figure.
Having lost Mbappe to Real Madrid on a free transfer ahead of the campaign, PSG need their remaining forwards to step up, but Luis Enrique says it cannot be up to Dembele alone.
"We're not looking for a goalscorer, because if you put the pressure on Dembele and then he doesn't score the goals you want him to score, we'll start with the problems," he said.
"What we want is for the team to win. Who scores? I don't care. Let someone who wears the PSG shirt score.
"There is no pressure on one player only. The whole team has to keep improving."
PSG arrived in Reims on the back of a late victory over Girona in the Champions League, but struggled to find their rhythm with the likes of Marcos Asensio and Gianluigi Donnarumma out injured.
"We knew from the start that it was going to be a very difficult game. They played very well, they're physically very strong and they were good on the ball," the PSG boss said.
Next up, PSG host Rennes on Friday before facing Arsenal in a mammoth Champions League tie four days later – one of several tough fixtures the French champions were handed in last month's draw.
"We will change players depending on what we see in the games," Luis Enrique said of his plan for those games.
"I have a lot of versatility in my squad to be able to use that and it's an option we have on a regular basis with different players."