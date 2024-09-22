Ousmane Dembele climbed off the bench to earn Paris Saint-Germain a 1-1 draw at Reims on Saturday. (More Football News)
The Ligue 1 champions ensured they maintained their unbeaten start to the season, though they had to settle for a point.
Reims took an early lead when Junya Ito's clever cross into the box found his Japanese compatriot Keito Nakamura, who superbly struck home after the ball bounced off PSG captain Marquinhos.
Luis Enrique's side were desperate to equalise and midfielder Lee Kang-in had the clearest chance after Randal Kolo Muani's incisive cross, but he could not get his effort past goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf.
Yet Dembele proved decisive off the bench.
Having replaced Desire Doue in the 65th, Dembele latched on to Joao Neves's fierce cross to slot home from a tight angle and rescue a share of the spoils.
Data Debrief: PSG remain unbeatable on the road
It is now 27 Ligue 1 away games unbeaten for PSG, which is the longest such run in the competition's history.
They were not at their best this time out, though Luis Enrique will no doubt feel his team were at least worthy of a point, having seen them have 11 shots to Reims' eight, while mustering a higher xG (1.63 to 0.34).
Dembele, meanwhile, has already scored more goals in five Ligue 1 matches (four) this season than in 26 last season (three). He has been involved in six goals in the top flight this term (four goals, two assists), more than any other player.