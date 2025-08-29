Liverpool Vs Arsenal, PL: Ngumoha Has A ‘Fair Chance’ Of Featuring Against The Gunners, Says Slot

The game turned out to be a fiery affair, with ongoing speculation over Alexander Isak's future and a potential move to the Premier League champions adding fuel to the fire

Rio-Ngumoha
Rio Ngumoha and Arne Slot following Liverpool's win over Newcastle United.
Breakout Liverpool star Rio Ngumoha could feature again in the Reds’ crucial clash against Arsenal this weekend, says manager Arne Slot.

Ngumoha was Liverpool’s hero in Monday's game against Newcastle United at St James’ Park, scoring in the 100th minute to clinch a 3-2 win over the 10-man Magpies.

The game turned out to be a fiery affair, with ongoing speculation over Alexander Isak’s future and a potential move to the Premier League champions adding fuel to the fire.

But the occasion did not faze Ngumoha, who calmly slotted a first-time shot into the far corner after a clever dummy from Dominik Szoboszlai, silencing a raucous crowd on Tyneside.

His heroics against Newcastle have certainly left an impression, with Slot suggesting he could feature again as Liverpool host Arsenal in a meeting between last season's champions and runners-up.

“It is the beauty of football that although we have spent a lot, there is still room for [Ngumoha], and he can show his quality,” Slot said at his pre-match press conference.

“As things stand, there is still room for him to show that in the upcoming game as well.

“So I think he will be on the bench and has a fair chance of coming in if needed.”

The winger, who turned 17 on Friday, became the fourth-youngest goalscorer in Premier League history with his strike, and the youngest in Liverpool’s history.

Only James Vaughan (16 years, 270 days), James Milner (16 years, 356 days) and Wayne Rooney (16 years, 360 days) have netted at a younger age than Ngumoha.

Meanwhile, only Rooney has netted a winning goal at a younger age, famously firing Everton to victory against Arsenal in October 2002 while just one day older than Ngumoha was on Monday.

Slot also praised the impact of new signing Hugo Ekitike, who arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt in a £69m deal in July and has scored in each of his first three games for the Reds.

“[Ekitike] has made a big impact on our attacking, not just scoring goals but starting attacks. That is a bit more than last season,” Slot said.

“The most simple answer to what he can improve is his match fitness. So I expect him to do a lot more off the ball. But that is normal as he had to adjust to a different league and playing style.

“He also came a bit later in pre-season, so has had to adapt to the intensity levels without the ball. They are the small steps to take.”

