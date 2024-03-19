Football

Lionel Messi Out Of Argentina Friendlies In The USA Due To Muscle Injury

The captain was injured last week while playing for his Inter Miami club in the CONCACAF Champions Cup

Advertisement
A
Associated Press (AP)
March 19, 2024
March 19, 2024
       
AP
Lionel Messi in action during the Argentina vs Uruguay match in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Photo: AP
info_icon

Lionel Messi will not play in Argentina's two friendlies in the United States this month due to a right leg muscle injury, the Argentine Football Association said on Monday. (More Football news)

The captain was injured last week while playing for his Inter Miami club in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The 36-year-old Messi will miss Argentina vs. El Salvador on Friday in Philadelphia and a friendly against Costa Rica four days later in Los Angeles, AFA said in a statement.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi races ahead of Nashville SC midfielder Anibal Godoy during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup soccer match Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. - (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)
CONCACAF Champions Cup: 'Injured' Lionel Messi Helps Inter Miami Beat 3-1 Nashville

BY Associated Press (AP)

Both games are warmups for Argentina for the Copa America in June-July, which will also be in the U.S.

Advertisement

Argentina had already lost striker Paulo Dybala and midfielder Exequiel Palacios to injuries.

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement