UEFA Nations League Knockout Stage, Play-off Draw Announced - Check Who Plays Who

The semi-finals are single legs which will get underway in June, with the third-place play-off and final to be played three days later

UEFA-Nations-League
Spain have been drawn against the Netherlands in the Nations League
Reigning champions Spain have been drawn against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the Nations League. (More Football News)

Spain won five of their six games in Group A4, and will face the Dutch for the first time in a competitive match since their 5-1 defeat at the World Cup in 2014. 

France, who emerged victorious in the 2020-21 edition of the Nations League, will take on Croatia in a repeat of their World Cup final meeting six years ago. 

Germany will face Italy while Portugal, who were the inaugural winners of the tournament, were drawn against Denmark, with the two-legged fixtures taking place in March. 

Jorrel Hato of the Netherlands, centre, is in action during the UEFA Nations League Group A3 football match between Bosnia-Herzegovina and the Netherlands at Bilino Polje stadium in Zenica, Bosnia. - AP Photo/Armin Durgut
UEFA Nations League 2024-25 State Of Play Explained: Who Are The Promoted, Relegated Teams; When Is QF Draw

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The semi-finals are single legs which will get underway in June, with the third-place play-off and final to be played three days later.

European champions Spain, Portugal and Germany topped their groups without losing a game to go into the seeded teams' pot along with France.

The winner of Spain's enticing tie with the Netherlands will play either France or Croatia, while Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to inspire Portugal to a second title. 

Only Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres (nine), Norway's Erling Haaland (seven) and Romania's Razvan Marin (six) have scored more goals in this year's edition than Ronaldo (five). 

Scotland, who finished third in Group A1 behind Portugal and Croatia, will face Greece in a Nations League play-off to remain in the top tier of the competition.

The other play-off games will see Turkey face Hungary, Ukraine take on Belgium, and Austria square off against Serbia in March. 

