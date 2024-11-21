Football

UEFA Nations League 2024-25 State Of Play Explained: Who Are The Promoted, Relegated Teams; When Is QF Draw

The draw for the first round of the European qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be held on December 13, 2024, at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Jorrel Hato of the Netherlands is in action during the UEFA Nations League match. AP Photo
Jorrel Hato of the Netherlands, centre, is in action during the UEFA Nations League Group A3 football match between Bosnia-Herzegovina and the Netherlands at Bilino Polje stadium in Zenica, Bosnia. AP Photo/Armin Durgut
info_icon

In the UEFA Nations League, a continental tournament launched to replace meaningless international friendlies, League A is the creme and teams finishing first and second in each of the four groups progress to knock-outs, and fight for the title. (More Football News)

The group stage of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 ended on Tuesday, but the action will continue with the quarter-finals (for League A) and many promotion and relegation battles.

By the way, the current edition is being played in an expanded format "with a new knockout round to be played in March 2025, thereby creating continuity". However, the format is still complex.

54 teams were divided into four leagues - 16 each for League A, League B, and League C and six teams of two groups in League D. Leagues A, B, and C have four groups of four teams each.

As formulated by the UEFA, the fourth-placed teams in Leagues A and B are relegated to Leagues B and C, respectively. The two lowest-ranked fourth-placed teams (with worst records) in League C are relegated to League D.

The four group winners in Leagues B and C and the two group winners in League D gained promotion to Leagues A, B and C respectively.

Liam Cullen - null
UEFA Nations League: Wales Promotion 'Hasn't Sunk In' For Bellamy After 4-1 Iceland Win

BY Stats Perform

The third-ranked teams of League A, the runners-up of League B, the third-ranked teams of League B, and the runners-up of League C will play a home-and-away promotion/relegation play-off.

Here's how the promotion and relegation work:

In these play-offs, third-place teams in League A will play two-legged ties against second-placed sides from League B. The winners will stay or get promoted to League A.

The third-place teams in League B will take on the second-placed sides in League C, with winners joining League B in the next edition.

The two bottom-place teams in League C with the best record will play the runners-up of League D.

Here's the UEFA Nations League 2024-24 state of play after the end of the league stage:

Eight teams from League A qualified for the quarter-finals, for which the draw is scheduled in Nyon, Switzerland on November 22.

Son Heung-min scored, but South Korea drew with Palestine - null
FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers: Palestine Hold South Korea And Japan Down China

BY Stats Perform

Teams in the last eight: Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal and Spain.

Promoted teams

Promoted to League A: Czechia, England, Norway and Wales.

Promoted to League B: North Macedonia, Northern Ireland, Sweden and Romania or Kosovo.

Promoted to League C: Moldova and San Marino.

Relegated teams

Relegated to League B: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel, Poland and Switzerland.

Relegated to League C: Albania, Finland, Kazakhstan and Montenegro.

Relegated to League D: Azerbaijan, Lithuania

Teams to feature in promotion and relegation play-offs

League A & B play-offs: Austria, Belgium, Greece, Hungary, Scotland, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine.

League B & C play-offs: Armenia, Bulgaria, Georgia, Iceland, Kosovo or Romania, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia and Slovenia.

League C & D play-offs: Gibraltar, Latvia, Luxembourg and Malta.

These play-offs will take place in March 2025.

It's pertinent to mention that since its inception in the 2018-19 season, three teams -- Portugal, France and Spain -- have lifted the trophy and pocketed handsome monetary rewards.

La Roja, who defeated Croatia in the 2023 UEFA Nations League final, collected 10.5 million euros while the runners-up received 9 million euros.

By the way, this edition of the Nations League is partially linked with European qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The four best-ranked group winners who do not finish in the top two of their respective World Cup qualifying groups will earn play-off spots through the Nations League.

As many as 16 European teams, an increase from 13, can qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be held in Canada, Mexico and the United States. Of course, the 23rd edition of the football World Cup will have 48 teams, 16 more than the last seven editions of the tournament since 1998.

How does the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification work for UEFA?

All teams representing all member associations (except Russia) will enter the qualifying round. These 54 teams will be divided into twelve groups of four or five teams each.

The winners of each group will directly qualify for the World Cup finals (from the first round itself); the second-placed teams, along with the four best-ranked group winners from the Nations League that finished outside the top two, will play in the play-offs (second round).

The draw for the first round of the European qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be held on December 13, 2024, at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.

The qualifiers will run from March 2025 to March 2026 with the play-off finals deciding the final European for the World Cup in the Americas.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Perth
  2. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  3. Harris Shield Tournament: 15-Year-Old Ayush Shinde Smashes Unbeaten 419 To Enter Record Books
  4. India In Australia 2024-25: WACA Curator Doesn't Expect Perth Pitch To Develop 'Snake Cracks'
  5. IPL 2025 Auction: Days Ahead Of Bidding, Ex-Supreme Court Judge Compares It To Gambling
Football News
  1. Everton Vs Brentford, Premier League: Preview, Prediction And Key Players
  2. UWCL Wrap: Real Madrid Close In On Quarter-Finals As Hat-Trick Hero Alexandra Popp Stars For Wolfsburg
  3. UEFA Nations League 2024-25 State Of Play Explained: Who Are The Promoted, Relegated Teams; When Is QF Draw
  4. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Finances Could Thwart Deal For Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz
  5. Barcelona Transfer Update: Barcelona Weren't Going To Sign Nico Williams, Says Joan Laporta's Advisor
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  2. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Ebb And Flow Of Marathi 'Asmita' In Maharashtra Politics
  2. Modi In Guyana: PM Proposes 7 'Key Pillars' To Strengthen Ties Between India, CARICOM
  3. Eknath Shinde: In The Age Of Betrayal
  4. Most Exit Polls Predict Victory For BJP-Led Alliances In Maharashtra, Jharkhand
  5. Day In Pics: November 20, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
  3. Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis
  4. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  5. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. Climate Change Sceptics In Trump's Cabinet: Should The World Be Concerned?
  2. Brazil's Lula Welcomes China's Xi For State Visit As Ties Between Countries Strengthen
  3. Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Gets Bail In Toshakhana Case
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. Assembly Elections, New Phase Of Ukraine War And More | November 20 News Wrap
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Voting Concludes With Turnout Of 58.22%
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Highlights: Over 68 % Voter Turnout In Phase 2
  3. By-Poll Elections 2024: Voting Concludes Across 4 States; Check Final Voter Turnout
  4. Daily Horoscope, November 20, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: CM Hemant Soren, BJP's Sita Soren In Fray For Phase 2 Polls Today| Details
  6. Maharashtra Elections 2024: 9.7 Crore Voters To Head To The Polls To Elect New 288-Member Assembly | Details
  7. Bypolls On Nov 20: BJP Vs SP In UP; AAP Seeks Expansion In Punjab
  8. In This Thane Constituency, It Is Bhakt Versus Blood