Football

Israel Vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League: Lukaku Among Five Withdrawals From Squad

Lukaku joins Aston Villa's Amadou Onana, Chelsea's Romeo Lavia, Arthur Theate of Eintracht Frankfurt and Brugge's Maxim De Cuyper in dropping out with unspecified issues

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Israel Vs Belgium
Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku
info_icon

Romelu Lukaku has joined four other players in withdrawing from the Belgium squad due to injury ahead of Monday's Nations League finale against Israel. (More Football News)

Belgium sit third in Nations League Group A2 following their 1-0 defeat to Italy on Thursday, a result that ended their hopes of reaching next year's quarter-finals.

They are simply playing to avoid automatic relegation when they face Israel behind closed doors in Hungary, with a draw enough to send the Red Devils through to a play-off against a third-placed finisher from League B.

Napoli striker Lukaku – Belgium's all-time leading scorer with 85 goals in 120 caps – has joined Aston Villa's Amadou Onana, Chelsea's Romeo Lavia, Arthur Theate of Eintracht Frankfurt and Brugge's Maxim De Cuyper in dropping out with unspecified issues.

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne had already asked not to be included in Domenico Tedesco's party as he works his way back to full fitness after suffering a thigh injury.

2024–25 UEFA Nations League, France vs Belgium: French players celebrate the opening goal - | Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
Israel vs Belgium Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Nations League Matchday 6

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Sebastiaan Bornauw, Koni De Winter, Jeremy Doku and Youri Tielemans were also left out of Tedesco's squad due to fitness concerns, while uncapped Coventry City striker Norman Bassette has now been called up as cover. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Undergoes Scans In Australia Amid Injury Concerns - Report
  2. India Tour Of Australia 2024: Shubman Gill Fractures Left Thumb, Doubtful For Perth Test
  3. Ranji Trophy: Shami's Seven-wicket Comeback Hands Bengal Thrilling Win Over MP
  4. IND Vs RSA 4th T20I: Samson, Tilak Smash Splendid Centuries As Records Tumble In Johannesburg
  5. 'Los Angeles Doesn't Have A Cricket Venue,' So What? LA28 Chairman Is Ready To Find The Right Place
Football News
  1. Israel Vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League: Lukaku Among Five Withdrawals From Squad
  2. Harry Kane Club Versus Country Comments 'Just A Reminder' To England Withdrawals
  3. UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Matchday 6 Live Streaming: Schedule, When, Where To Watch In India On TV And Online
  4. Tottenham 0-3 Arsenal, WSL: Gunners Stay Unbeaten Under Slegers With Derby Rout
  5. Italy Vs France: Donnarumma Believes Les Bleus Can Still Hurt Azzurri Without Mbappe
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Taylor Fritz Stuns Alexander Zverev To Reach Championship Match
  2. Davis Cup: Rafael Nadal 'Couldn't Ask For More' Ahead Of Final Career Event
  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Casper Ruud, Semi-Final 2 Live Streaming, ATP Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch Tennis Match
  4. ATP Finals: Ruud Survives Rublev Test To Enter Semis, Knocks Alcaraz Out
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Swiatek, Raducanu Help Poland, Great Britain Advance
Hockey News
  1. China Vs Korea Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch
  2. Malaysia Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch
  3. Senior Hockey National Championship 2024: Odisha Beat Haryana To Claim First-Ever Title
  4. India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When And Where To Watch
  5. India 3-0 China Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Unbeaten IND Thrash CHN In Rajgir

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Farmer Organisations SKM, KMM To Start Fast Unto Death From November 26
  2. Manipur: Protestors Torch Houses Of MLAs Over Killing Of 3 Persons, Curfew Imposed In Imphal Valley
  3. Election Commission Seeks Responses From BJP, Congress Over Poll Conduct Violations
  4. Kashmir: Teenagers' Deaths In SUV Crash Spark Calls For Action On Underage Driving
  5. PM Modi Begins 5-Day Visit To Nigeria, Guyana And Brazil
Entertainment News
  1. Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah Dies Of Liver Failure
  2. Deadpool & Wolverine On Disney+ Hotstar To Freedom at Midnight On SonyLiv – Top 5 OTT Picks For This Weekend
  3. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  4. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  5. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
US News
  1. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  2. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  3. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  4. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  5. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
World News
  1. China: Eight Killed, 17 Injured In Knife Attack By Vocational School Student
  2. Georgia: Election Chief Doused In Paint As Protests Continue Following Parliamentary Vote
  3. Jhansi Hospital Fire, Delhi Pollution, Trump Cabinet Picks And More | November 16 News Wrap
  4. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  5. Sexual Abuse, Rape Used As Weapons Of War In Sudan | War Against Women
Latest Stories
  1. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  2. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws
  4. Horoscope For November 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Delhi Enters Day 4 Of 'Severe' AQI; Govt Announces Staggered Timings For Employees
  6. Weekly Horoscope For November 17th To November 23rd: Learn About The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Highlights: 'El Gallo' Beats Legend By Unanimous Decision In One-Sided Bout; Netflix Stream Unwieldy
  8. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 4 Round 5: Bengal Beat MP By 11 Runs; Karnataka, Vidarbha, Kerala All Settle For Draws