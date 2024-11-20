Football

Pep Guardiola: Man City Boss Agrees Contract Extension With Option Of Further Year - Report

City has not commented on several reports that the 53-year-old Guardiola would extend his stay into a 10th season with the deal including an option for an additional year

Pep Guardiola has reportedly extended his Manchester City contract.
Pep Guardiola has agreed to a contract extension to stay at Manchester City for at least another season, according to British media reports. (More Football News)

The City manager, whose contract was due to expire at the end of this season, has overseen a period of unprecedented dominance since joining the club in 2016. City has won six Premier League titles in seven years and won the Champions League.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola Admits Manchester City Must Change Course After Fourth Consecutive Loss

BY Stats Perform

City has not commented on several reports that the 53-year-old Guardiola would extend his stay into a 10th season with the deal including an option for an additional year.

Under the Catalan coach, City became the first team to win four straight English league titles. He also led City to the treble in 2023, winning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in one season — matching Manchester United's achievement in 1999.

Guardiola's apparent decision to stay also comes as City faces a slew of alleged financial breaches. Punishment could be as extreme as expulsion from the league.

City faces more than 100 charges ranging over a nine-year period when it was trying to establish itself as the biggest force in English soccer.

The club denies the charges and Guardiola had said in September — when a closed-door hearing was scheduled — that he welcomed the chance to clear the club's name. A verdict is not expected until next year.

