Man United Vs Man City Live Streaming, English Premier League: Manchester Derby Preview, Head-To-Head, And More

When Manchester United host Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday, the fixture will be one of contrast between the two clubs over the past decade. Michael Carrick, the new interim head coach, will become the sixth Manchester United manager Guardiola has faced since arriving at City 10 years ago.
Asked about his own longevity in the Premier League, Guardiola offered a characteristically blunt explanation. “Results,” he said on Friday. “If you don’t win, you’re sacked. So we won a lot. That’s why I’m still sitting here. There’s no other secret.”
Guardiola’s Era Of Dominance Vs United’s Cycle Of Change
Under Guardiola, Manchester City have won 15 major trophies, including six English Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League crown. This season, City – far from their usual best – remain in contention for four trophies
United’s story is very different, having exited both domestic cup competitions at the earliest stage. The Red Devils sit seventh in the Premier League, and failed to secure any European football for this season.
Last week, Ruben Amorim became the sixth permanent United manager to be sacked since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. Carrick, a former United midfielder, has been placed in temporary charge until the end of the season.
Carrick’s Immediate Challenge
Carrick now has 17 matches to show the higher-ups he can stabilise the club and potentially extend his stay beyond this season. United’s priority remains Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.
“I’m eager to succeed,” Carrick said. “We’ve got a big job to do. It’s an important job, and it always is here to win games and to play well and to do it in a certain way.”
“We want to be top of the league,” he added, “but we’ve got to take some small steps towards that and European football would be a step forward and we’ve got to keep pushing.”
A victory over second-placed City would be an ideal opening statement, though Carrick must then immediately turn his attention to a daunting away trip to league leaders Arsenal.
Man United’s Managerial Search
Behind the scenes, United’s hierarchy continues to assess permanent managerial options. One name being linked is Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner.
The 51-year-old Austrian confirmed on Friday that he will leave Palace when his contract expires at the end of the season. Although seeking a new challenge, he added that he is yet to speak to another club.
Manchester Derby: A Shift In Power
Since Ferguson’s final title-winning season, United have not finished above City in the league standings. In that time, City have collected 18 major trophies, compared to United’s five.
United have finished as league runners-up to Guardiola’s City twice, but on both occasions were well adrift – 19 points once and 12 points the other.
In fact, Guardiola’s biggest rivalries have actually come against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.
“It is what it is,” Guardiola said. “You know since day one the opinion I have of Man United. But what happened (there), I don’t know because I’m not there.”
Manchester Derby: Head-To-Head Numbers
Despite City’s overwhelming success, the Manchester derby remains highly competitive. Saturday will be Guardiola’s 27th derby, more than any other City manager. He has won 14, including penalty shootouts. United have claimed nine derby victories during Guardiola’s tenure.
City’s Spanish manager has beaten every United manager he has faced. This list includes Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick, Erik ten Hag, and Amorim.
The clubs also shared honours in back-to-back FA Cup finals in 2023 and 2024, winning one apiece. However, City have delivered bigger results, scoring three or more goals on seven occasions, including dominant 4-1 and 6-3 wins in 2022.
Manchester United vs Manchester City: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Man United vs Man City, English Premier League match being played?
The Man United vs Man City, English Premier League match will be played at Old Trafford on Saturday, January 17, 2026. The kick-off is scheduled for 6:00 PM IST.
Here to watch the Man United vs Man City, English Premier League match live?
The Man United vs Man City, English Premier League match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Television broadcasts take place on the Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD channels.
