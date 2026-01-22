English Premier League Matchday 23 Preview: Pressure Mounts On Man City As Title Race Tightens

Manchester City enter Matchday 23 after back-to-back defeats, with Guardiola hampered by squad issues
Arsenal host Manchester United, while Aston Villa visit Newcastle and Liverpool travel to Bournemouth
Team news includes a potential English Premier League debut for Marc Guehi at Man City
As the English Premier League enters Matchday 23, pressure is mounting on Manchester City to keep the title race alive. Pep Guardiola’s side has invested more than $500 million over the past 12 months to rejuvenate an ageing squad, but results have yet to improve.
A damaging 2-0 derby defeat to Manchester United at the weekend was followed by a shock 3-1 loss away to Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. These setbacks came despite the arrivals of Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi in January.
City’s Rebuild Under Scrutiny Ahead Of Wolves Test
Injuries have played a role in City’s struggles, with Guardiola currently without his entire first-choice defence. Centre-backs Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, and John Stones are all sidelined, forcing continuous reshuffling at the back.
There is still no recognised backup for Erling Haaland, and his high workload appears to be taking its toll. The Norwegian has scored just once in his last eight appearances, and that goal came from the penalty spot.
At full-back, City continue to rely on midfielder Matheus Nunes as an emergency right-back, with no replacement signed for Kyle Walker. While Nunes has emerged as one of his side’s most improved players, he is not going to be a long-term solution in defence.
Guardiola’s reliance on virtually the same starting XI during the final weeks of 2025 has also exposed his lack of trust in new signings such as Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri.
This means that City’s home match against bottom-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers is no longer a dead rubber. The hosts have won just two of their last seven matches across all competitions, while Wolves arrive unbeaten in five games despite managing only one league win all season.
The Cityzens are second in the table, seven points behind leaders Arsenal, who themselves have missed opportunities by drawing with Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.
English Premier League Matchday 23: Key Matches
Sunday’s headline clash will see Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium. The Red Devils will aim to build on their impressive derby victory over City and are again expected to set up on the counterattack.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will need to choose between fit-again Gabriel Jesus and summer signing Viktor Gyokeres in the attack, both of whom scored in Tuesday’s Champions League win over Inter Milan.
Third-placed Aston Villa, level on points with City, face a tough away trip to Newcastle United. Liverpool, meanwhile, sit fourth, seven points behind City and Villa, and travel to Bournemouth.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has enjoyed a brief respite wth a Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund. That result came amid supporters calling for his dismissal during a 2-1 league defeat to West Ham. Frank, who has been in charge for seven months, could still be fired if Spurs lose their next match away at second-bottom Burnley.
English Premier League Matchday 23: Team News
Manchester City’s defensive crisis means that Marc Guehi will likely be handed his Premier League debut against Wolves. 20-year-old Max Alleyne, recently recalled from a loan spell at Watford, is likely to drop out.
Elsewhere, Aston Villa have suffered a major blow with Boubacar Kamara sustaining a knee injury that could rule him out for the remainder of the season. Villa had struggled during his eight-month absence after tearing his ACL in February 2024, which also cost him a place at the European Championship.
Everton winger Jack Grealish is also under assessment after picking up a foot injury that could sideline him for up to three months. This could dent his hopes of making the England squad at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
(With AP Inputs)