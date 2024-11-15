Football

FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Wrap: Argentina Lose To Paraguay; Brazil Held By Venezuela

Argentina will remain on the top of the 10-team round robin competition with a 22 points in 11 matches, Brazil is provisionally in third place

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Argentinas Lionel Messi takes a shot challenged by Venezuela. AP Photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi takes a shot challenged by Venezuela's Nahuel Ferraresi during a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying football match in Maturin, Venezuela. AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos
info_icon

Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Brazil’s Vinicius Júnior had frustrating nights in South American World Cup qualifying. (More Football News)

While Messi could not help his team avoid a 2-1 defeat at Paraguay, Vinicius Junior missed a second-half penalty as Brazil was held to a 1-1 draw at Venezuela on Thursday.

Argentina will remain on the top of the 10-team round robin competition with a 22 points in 11 matches, Brazil is provisionally in third place in the standings with 17 points.

Also on Thursday, Ecuador beat Bolivia 4-0. The Ecuadorians remain in fifth position with 16 points, while Bolivia is in eighth place with 12 points.

The 11th round of South American World Cup qualifying will continue on Friday with second-place Colombia visiting Uruguay and the bottom two teams in the standings, Peru and Chile, facing off in Lima.

An anti-Messi message

Argentina played at Paraguay with the hosts having banned local fans from wearing any Messi shirts in the home crowd. TV footage of the match in Asuncion showed that the vast majority of the local crowd was wearing Paraguay’s red and white colors, with no Messi shirts visible in the local broadcasts.

Messi had few opportunities to touch the ball during the first half, but saw Lautaro Martínez open the scoring in the 11th minute with a crossed shot. The goal was allowed after a video review.

Paraguay scored the equalizer with a bicycle kick by Antonio Sanabria in the 19th minute, shortly after defender Gustavo Gómez hit the bar with a header.

The hosts continued to apply pressure, and gave the Argentine star some heavy marking. Messi showed he was upset with Brazilian referee Anderson Daronco for not sending off Paraguay’s Omar Alderete for his aggressive tackles.

It was Alderete who scored Paraguay’s winner with a header in the 47th minute, which puts Paraguay back in contention for a spot in the next World Cup.

“We came to a hard place where the national team always struggled,” said Martínez. “We have to correct a lot of things we did wrong in this match, but generally speaking we are playing well. We are still in the lead, and we have to look forward.”

Lamine Yamal has caught the eye, and the world's attention, for Barcelona. - null
Vincent Kompany In Awe Of Barcelona's Lionel Messi-Like Replacement In Lamine Yamal

BY Stats Perform

A disappointing night for Vinicius Júnior

Vinicius Júnior is still without a goal in six matches of World Cup qualifying.

He had the chance to score a potential winner after he earned the penalty in the 67th minute but his low spot kick was saved by goalkeeper Rafael Romo and the Brazil forward then shot wide from the rebound.

Brazil had the best chances in the first half, with Vinicius hitting the post once after dribbling three Venezuelans and shooting from the edge of the box. But it was Raphinha who opened the scoring from a free kick in the 43rd minute.

Venezuela brought on 21-year-old Telasco Segovia at halftime and the substitution had an immediate effect as he equalized in the 46th minute with a powerful shot from the edge of the box.

Venezuela went down to 10 men in the 89th minute after Alexander Gonzalez was sent off for hitting both Gabriel Martinelli and Vinicius Júnior in the face.

The irrigation system then came on two minutes before the final whistle at the Monumental Stadium in the city of Maturin, 500 kilometers (310 miles) west of the capital Caracas, which angered Brazil players.

“When we don’t win I leave the pitch a bit disappointed, we deserved to win this one,” Raphinha said after the match. “But it is an important point playing away, we are working hard to win the next one at home.”

Ecuador beat Bolivia with goals by Enner Valencia (26th minute), Gonzalo Plata (28th and 49th) and Alan Minda (61st).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores Round 5 Day 3: Anshul Kamboj Picks Ten Wickets Vs Kerala; Shami Scores Quickfire 37 For Bengal Vs MP
  2. NZ Vs ENG: New Zealand's Tim Southee To Retire From Tests After England Home Series
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy History: When Was BGT Started, Story Behind Name, And All Results
  4. Shami Could Join Indian Team Ahead Of Adelaide Test If NCA Green-lights Fitness: Report
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Venues: India's Record In All Five Stadiums
Football News
  1. PAR Vs ARG: Messi And Co Beaten In Asuncion
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Wrap: Argentina Lose To Paraguay; Brazil Held By Venezuela
  3. Jamaica 0-1 USA: Ricardo Pepi Secures Victory For USMNT In CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinal First Leg – In Pics
  4. France 0-0 Israel: Boos During National Anthem, Fan Fights, Tensions Erupt In UEFA Nations League Clash
  5. Greece 0-3 England: Victory In Athens Signals Three Lions Are 'Moving In The Right Direction', Says Lee Carsley
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Completes Perfect Group Stage With Daniil Medvedev Win
  2. ATP Finals: Comeback Win Over Alex De Minaur Keeps Taylor Fritz In Semi-final Contention
  3. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
  5. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
Hockey News
  1. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  4. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  5. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Pollution: Primary Schools Switch To Online Classes; GRAP 3 Measures In Place | Day 3 Of 'Severe' AQI
  2. As Bangladesh Debates 'Secularism', A Constitutional Principle Under Threat
  3. Congress Leader Mir Makes LPG Cylinders For ‘Infiltrators’ Promise In Jharkhand; PM Modi Hits Back
  4. In Pictures: Smog And Fog Grip North India
  5. BJP Is Back At The Slogan Wars With 'Batenge Toh Katenge'
Entertainment News
  1. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
  2. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  3. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  4. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  5. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
US News
  1. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  2. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  3. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  4. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  5. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
World News
  1. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  2. Sri Lanka: President Dissanayake's NPP Secures Majority In Snap Parliamentary Elections
  3. New Zealand's MP Raises Traditional Maori Chants To Protest Contentious Bill | Viral Video
  4. Afghan Women: Dragged Into A Dark Age
  5. North Korea Tests Exploding Drones As Kim Calls For Mass Production
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya