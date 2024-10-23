Football

Vincent Kompany In Awe Of Barcelona's Lionel Messi-Like Replacement In Lamine Yamal

Kompany does not see Barcelona truly feeling the impact of Messi's departure, however, for as long as Yamal continues to deliver

Lamine-Yamal-For-Barcelona
Lamine Yamal has caught the eye, and the world's attention, for Barcelona.
info_icon

Vincent Kompany cannot fathom how Barcelona have Lamine Yamal filled the world-class void left by Lionel Messi already. (More Football News)

Bayern Munich will have to deal with the Spain winger, who powered La Roja to Euro 2024 glory, when his side meet the Blaugrana on Wednesday.

Teenager Yamal has raised the hopes of Barcelona supporters that he could help them enjoy similar success they had with Messi, also a product of the club's famed La Masia youth academy.

Messi won four Champions League titles with Barcelona, along with 10 La Liga crowns, before his move to Paris Saint-Germain, and subsequently to current club Inter Miami in MLS.

Kompany does not see Barcelona truly feeling the impact of Messi's departure, however, for as long as Yamal continues to deliver.

"I honestly don't know but it is already exceptional for Barcelona as a club so shortly after the departure of Messi... one of the key figures of our football era, already to have potentially a player who can replace him," Kompany told a press conference on Tuesday.

"That is quite unique. Full credit to La Masia."

Yamal has enjoyed a fine start to the season following his European success with the national team, with five goals and six assists across all competitions so far.

Bayern, in 15th place after two Champions League matchdays, are desperate to bounce back following their loss to Aston Villa in their previous game.

"I honestly think the question for us is not trying just to stop players but to win a game and that includes playing against all players not one just one player although he [Yamal] is an exceptional player," Kompany said.

Bayern have attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala back from injury but Kompany has still not decided if he will start.

"With Jamal... everyone knows how important he is for Bayern but it is not just about the next game but the next 30 or 40 matches. We need to find the right balance," Kompany added.

"We will have to see if he plays 90 minutes or if he comes on." 

