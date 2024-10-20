Football

Inter Miami 6-2 New England: Lionel Messi's Hat-Trick Powers Team To Record-Breaking MLS Season - In Pics

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami made history by achieving the best regular season in Major League Soccer history, finishing with an MLS-record 74 points after a resounding 6-2 victory over the New England. In a standout performance, Messi scored three goals and provided an assist in the second half, marking his first hat trick for the club since joining midway through the 2023 season. Luis Suarez contributed with two first-half goals, solidifying the team's dominance. With this dynamic effort, Messi concluded the regular season with an impressive tally of 20 goals and 16 assists in just 19 matches, likely securing him the MLS MVP award. Additionally, Inter Miami was named the host team for the FIFA Club World Cup, which will take place this summer in the United States, during a postgame ceremony led by FIFA president Gianni Infantino.