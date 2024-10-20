Football

Inter Miami 6-2 New England: Lionel Messi's Hat-Trick Powers Team To Record-Breaking MLS Season - In Pics

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami made history by achieving the best regular season in Major League Soccer history, finishing with an MLS-record 74 points after a resounding 6-2 victory over the New England. In a standout performance, Messi scored three goals and provided an assist in the second half, marking his first hat trick for the club since joining midway through the 2023 season. Luis Suarez contributed with two first-half goals, solidifying the team's dominance. With this dynamic effort, Messi concluded the regular season with an impressive tally of 20 goals and 16 assists in just 19 matches, likely securing him the MLS MVP award. Additionally, Inter Miami was named the host team for the FIFA Club World Cup, which will take place this summer in the United States, during a postgame ceremony led by FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Major League Soccer New England Revolution vs inter Miami Football photo gallery_Messi
Major League Soccer: nter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates with Luis Suarez, center, and Jordi Alba (18) after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates with Luis Suarez, center, and Jordi Alba (18) after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

2/10
Major League Soccer New England Revolution vs inter Miami Football photo gallery_Supporters Shield
Major League Soccer: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates with his teammates winning the Supporters' Shield | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates with his teammates during a ceremony for winning the Supporters' Shield after an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

3/10
Major League Soccer New England Revolution vs inter Miami Football photo gallery_Gianni Infantino
Major League Soccer: Lionel Messi, left, shakes hands with FIFA President Gianni Infantino | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, shakes hands with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, right, during a ceremony for the team winning the Supporters' Shield after an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

4/10
Major League Soccer New England Revolution vs inter Miami Football photo gallery_David Beckham
Major League Soccer: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, stands with co-owner David Beckham | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, stands with co-owner David Beckham, right, during a ceremony for the team winning the Supporters' Shield after an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

5/10
Major League Soccer New England Revolution vs inter Miami Football photo gallery_Leo Messi
Major League Soccer: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi reacts after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi reacts after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

6/10
Major League Soccer New England Revolution vs inter Miami Football photo gallery_Benjamin Cremaschi
Major League Soccer: Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi reacts after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi reacts after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

7/10
Major League Soccer New England Revolution vs inter Miami Football photo gallery_Luis Suarez
Major League Soccer: Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez reacts after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez reacts after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against New England Revolution in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

8/10
Major League Soccer New England Revolution vs inter Miami Football photo gallery_Leo
Major League Soccer: Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, runs with the ball as New England Revolution defender Xavier Arreaga | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, runs with the ball as New England Revolution defender Xavier Arreaga, left, defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

9/10
Major League Soccer New England Revolution vs inter Miami Football photo gallery_Giacomo Vrioni
Major League Soccer: New England Revolution forward Giacomo Vrioni heads the ball | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

New England Revolution forward Giacomo Vrioni heads the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

10/10
Major League Soccer New England Revolution vs inter Miami Football photo gallery_FIFA President
Major League Soccer: FIFA President Gianni Infantino | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, second from right, front, speaks during a ceremony for Inter Miami winning the Supporters' Shield after an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND-A Vs UAE Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Latham Believes India Have Firepower To Hit Back After Bengaluru Defeat
  3. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Ease To First Red-Ball Win In India Since 1988
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Reflects On India's Shocking Defeat To New Zealand In Bengaluru
  5. Kenya Vs Rwanda Live Streaming: T20I World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Extend Unbeaten Run with 2-0 Win Over East Bengal In 400th Kolkata Derby - In Pics
  2. Inter Miami 6-2 New England: Lionel Messi's Hat-Trick Powers Team To Record-Breaking MLS Season - In Pics
  3. Celta Vigo Vs Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe And Vinicius Junior Star With Goals In 2-1 Victory - In Pics
  4. Bundesliga: Hat-Trick Hero Harry Kane Guides Bayern Munich To 4-0 Win Over Stuttgart - In Pics
  5. Nottingham Forest Vs Crystal Palace, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
  2. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
  3. 6 Kings Slam: Novak Djokovic Edges Out Rafael Nadal In Last Clash Between The Tennis Greats
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  5. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  4. Australia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NZ Juniors
  5. India Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tempo-Bus Collision In Rajasthan Claims Lives Of 12 Family Members Including 8 Children
  2. Bahraich Violence: Demolition Notice Sparks Fear Among Shopkeepers | What Happened So Far
  3. Atishi Blames BJP's 'Dirty Politics' For Growing Air & Water Pollution In Delhi
  4. Delhi: Blast Reported Outside CRPF School In Rohini; Probe Underway
  5. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused Shrikant Pangarkar Joins Shinde Sena
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Former Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto Sworn In As Indonesia's Eighth President
  2. Did North Korea Send Troops To Russia? | US, UK, France Express Concern
  3. Drone Attacks, Prisoner Swap And Alleged North Korean Involvement | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
  4. Elon Musk Pays $100 To Pennsylvania Voters For Signing Pro-Trump Petition
  5. Cuba Gets Some Power Back After Major Outage Leaves Millions In The Dark
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Hosts Need To Defend 107 Before Bad Light Stops Play; IND - 46, 462; NZ - 402, 0/0
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Sarfaraz, Pant Deliver Goods Before India Collapse To Set Kiwis 107-Run Target
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails