'Everything Going Well': FC Barcelona Midfielder Pedri Gives His Take On Contract Talks

The youngster has played in all 13 of Barcelona's La Liga matches this season, helping them to sit top of the pile, with 11 wins so far

Barcelona midfielder Pedri
Pedri says "everything is going well" in the talks over a contract extension with Barcelona. (More Football News)

The youngster has played in all 13 of Barcelona's LaLiga matches this season, helping them to sit top of the pile, with 11 wins so far.

He has already proved key in their midfield, with none of his team-mates making more interceptions than him (eight, level with Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal), while he has also scored three times.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has made no secret of his desire to sign the 21-year-old to a contract extension, and Pedri issued a promising update on the talks taking place.

"I'm very calm, my agents are handling it, I haven't had any news, everything is going well," he told Sport.

Pedri has suffered from hamstring injuries since 2021, after playing 73 matches for club and country in the 2020-21 season.

He missed a total of 25 games for Barcelona and Spain last season, including the semi-final and final of Euro 2024, having been forced off in the early stages of La Roja's quarter-final win over Germany.

However, his injury troubles look to be behind him this season, and he is hopeful he can stay settled in the Barcelona side.

"Physically, I feel good. I have consistency, which makes me enjoy football," he said. "It's a great start to the season and I hope it will continue for a long time.

"Both in the national team and in Barca, I feel comfortable. It is positional football.

"It [his injury issues] was given more airtime, perhaps because I was playing in important tournaments [for Spain] and at Barcelona, I didn't have that continuity.

"I'm working out my body. When you relapse, you look for solutions until you find the key. I have found what suits me well, and I have the continuity that I like."

