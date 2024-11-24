Football

AC Milan 0-0 Juventus: Thiago Motta 'Satisfied' Despite Drab Goalless Draw At San Siro

Motta became just the fifth Juventus manager to not lose any of his first 13 matches on the Bianconeri bench in Serie A history (W6 D7)

Juventus head coach Thiago Motta
While Juventus' 0-0 draw with Milan offered little entertainment at San Siro, Thiago Motta was happy with his side's performance. (More Football News)

The scoreless draw brought little in the way of chances for either side but it allowed Juventus to maintain their unbeaten start to the season, where they have kept 10 clean sheets in 13 games.

Motta became just the fifth Juventus manager to not lose any of his first 13 matches on the Bianconeri bench in Serie A history (W6 D7) – after Jesse Carver, Cestmir Vycpalek, Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri.

The match only included three shots on target, with only one of those falling to Milan as they struggled to trouble their visitors.

"I am satisfied with the work we have done, especially defensively," Motta told DAZN.

"We didn't concede anything to the opponents; open play is their strong point, and we managed to block them."

Juve have drawn seven of their league games already this season but Motta was content to take another point considering the growing injury list he has to contend with.

Dusan Vlahovic missed the trip to Milan with a muscle problem picked up while on international duty and Juve were already without Arkadiusz Milik, Nicolas Gonzalez, Douglas Luiz, Juan Cabal and Bremer.

"This point can give continuity to us for our work. I'm proud of my players because in the situation we are in we put in a good performance," Motta added.

"I am satisfied with tonight's work and many things. So far we have to be happy, the path is the right one."

