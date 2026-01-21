Inter Milan 1-3 Arsenal, UEFA Champions League: Jesus, Gyokeres Strikes Seal Gunners' Spot In Last-16

Gunners booked their spot in the last-16 via a fabulous win at San Siro
Jesus scored a brace against Inter as Arteta's side continued unbeaten run in UCL
Gabriel Jesus scored twice and Viktor Gyokeres was also on target as Arsenal romped to a 3-1 win over Inter to book their place in the Champions League's last 16.
Arsenal are now assured of finishing in the top two of the league phase after a dominant display at San Siro on Tuesday.
Jesus demonstrated his poacher instincts to prod home their opener 10 minutes in, though last year's runners-up Inter levelled through Petar Sucic's thunderbolt.
Yet Arsenal's set-piece proficiency came to the fore again in the 31st minute, with Leandro Trossard heading Bukayo Saka's deep corner off the crossbar, with Jesus on hand to nod in on the rebound.
Marcus Thuram squandered a big chance for Inter prior to Jesus' second, but Arsenal did all the pressing early in the second half, with Saka a particular threat.
And the pressure told as the Premier League leaders made it 3-1 when Gyokeres, who came on in place of Jesus, slammed in after latching onto a sublime pass from Gabriel Martinelli.
Data Debrief: Strikers hit their stride as Gunners make history
Jesus has now registered 10 goal involvements in the Champions League for Arsenal (six goals, four assists), doing so in 15 appearances.
Only Andrey Arshavin (eight), Alexis Sanchez (12) and Saka (13) have hit double figures for goal involvements for the club in fewer games in the competition.
Gyokeres, meanwhile, has plundered 14 goals in 22 games in major European competitions across his time at Arsenal and Sporting CP.
Arsenal have now reeled off seven straight wins in the Champions League, which is their longest such run.
Inter gave them a test, firing off 18 shots for 1.33 expected goals (xG), but Arsenal were clinical and will consider themselves worthy victors given they created chances worth 2.12 xG.