Football

Kylian Mbappe At Real Madrid: Argentina Legend Mario Kempes Has Words Of Advice For French Superstar

Kylian Mbappe has opted to sit out of France's October internationals with Israel and Belgium, despite declaring himself fit to play for Carlo Ancelo tti's Real Madrid, and the move has caused backlash from supporters and former players

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe may need time to settle in Madrid.
info_icon

Kylian Mbappe must be afforded time to understand his new Real Madrid role, with differing challenges posed compared to his success with France and Paris Saint-Germain. (More Football News)

Former Argentina international Mario Kempes believes Mbappe will not have faced an experience like the pressure that comes with playing with Madrid.

The France captain has still managed seven goals in just 11 appearances to start his Los Blancos career, including finding the net five times in eight LaLiga appearances.

Lionel Messi will hope to make the 2026 World Cup with Argentina. - null
Will Lionel Messi Lead Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 Charge? Here's Mario Kempes' Big Prediction

BY Stats Perform

Yet Kempes, a 43-cap Argentina international, says Mbappe will have to adapt after what he sees as easier challenges when playing for France and Ligue 1 giants PSG.

"I can't talk about being a number nine, because I've never been one. I think it's all a matter of getting used to it, because Mbappe isn't going to come in and score 40 goals," Kempes told Stats Perform at Festival dello Sport in Trento, Italy.

"It's different to play in France or in the national team, it's nothing like playing in Madrid. At Madrid, you have to play 11 players or more every game and sometimes the ball doesn't go in or hits the post."

Mbappe scored 27 times in 29 league appearances for PSG last term, as well as eight goals in 12 Champions League outings.

He has taken to life in Spain with ease, too, also managing five LaLiga goals in September – a tally no player could better last month across Europe's top five leagues.

The 25-year-old has since opted to sit out of France's October internationals with Israel and Belgium, despite declaring himself fit to play for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

That has caused backlash from some supporters in France and former players after Mbappe made his focus clear on his intentions with Madrid, and his sights on a first Ballon d'Or.

Greece's Tasos Bakasetas, left, and England's Jude Bellingham challenge for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium in London. - AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
UEFA Nations League: Greece Stun England; Kylian Mbappe-Less France Beat Israel 4-1

BY Associated Press

His success with Madrid will be dictated by the relationship with his team-mates, says Kempes, who expects Mbappe to need time to impress in the Spanish capital.

"You also have to get to know your team-mates," Kempes added. "They are young and have a lot of desire and are very good, you also have to get to know each other on the pitch.

"There is still a long way to go."

Mbappe and Madrid return to domestic action on Saturday when they visit Celta Vigo.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sachin Tendulkar Honoured By Dallas Cowboys As Cricket Meets NFL - Watch
  2. Steve Smith's Middle Order Return Confirmed For India Vs Australia Test Series
  3. India A Tour Of Australia: Aussies Reveal Squad; 17-year-old Batting Sensation Sam Konstas Called Up
  4. SL Vs WI, 1st T20I: West Indies Go 1-0 Up As King, Lewis Seal The Deal In Dambulla - In Pics
  5. Injured Cameron Green To Miss India-Australia Test Series, IPL Participation Also Doubtful
Football News
  1. Who Is Elisabeth Terland: Man United's Norwegian Talent With Erling Haaland-Like Traits
  2. Endrick At Real Madrid: Ancelotti Influence Key For Brazil Youngster's Development - Dida And Cafu
  3. Italy Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League: Luciano Spalletti Urges ITA To Learn From Belgium Mistake
  4. Finland 1-3 England, UEFA Nations League: Grealish Feeling Love From 'Top Manager' Carsley
  5. Will Lionel Messi Lead Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 Charge? Here's Mario Kempes' Big Prediction
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Deserves Everything In The World For Sacrifices, Says Jorge Lorenzo
  2. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Not Focused On WTA Rankings After Title Success
  3. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Zheng Qinwen, Completes Hat-Trick
  4. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Defeats Djokovic - In Pics
  5. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Made To Wait For 100th Title As Sinner Reigns Supreme
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Player Auction LIVE Updates, Day 2: First Half Ends, Victor Wegnez Biggest Buy At 40L
  2. Hockey India League Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Score Lucrative Bids
  3. Hockey India League Player Auction Highlights: Harmanpreet Singh And Abhishek Shine As Day 1's Most Expensive Buys
  4. HIL Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh Tops The Chart As Highest-Paid Pick In First Half
  5. Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship: Schedule, Teams, Venue

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Photos: The Spirit Of Durga Puja Captured In The Immersion Ceremony
  2. Kolkata Rape Case: Bengal Doctors' Hunger Strike Gets IMA's Support, State Govt Calls For Meet
  3. Mumbai-New York Air India Receives Bomb Threat, Diverted To Delhi For Safety
  4. Weather Updates: Northeast Monsoon To Bring Heavy Rain In South India; Thunderstorms Expected In Mumbai
  5. Ex-DU Professor G.N. Saibaba’s Body To Be Donated To Hospital
Entertainment News
  1. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  2. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  3. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  4. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  5. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. Middle East: Israeli Soldiers Killed In Hezbollah Drone Attack; Israeli Airstrike Kills Dozens In Gaza Strip| Latest
  2. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  3. US Will Send Air Defence Battery, American Troops To Israel To Bolster Defences Against Iran
  4. UNIFIL Explained: The UN's Peacekeeping Mission In Lebanon
  5. Hurricane Milton Recovery: Florida Residents Face Power Outages And Extensive Damage
Latest Stories
  1. Countering The Traditional Raavan Narrative
  2. The Superstar Fighters Making The United Kingdom Proud In ONE Championship
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 14, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Injured Cameron Green To Miss India-Australia Test Series, IPL Participation Also Doubtful
  5. President's Rule Revoked In Jammu And Kashmir, Preparations For New Govt Underway
  6. Weather Updates: Northeast Monsoon To Bring Heavy Rain In South India; Thunderstorms Expected In Mumbai
  7. Middle East: Israeli Soldiers Killed In Hezbollah Drone Attack; Israeli Airstrike Kills Dozens In Gaza Strip| Latest
  8. Hockey India League Player Auction LIVE Updates, Day 2: First Half Ends, Victor Wegnez Biggest Buy At 40L