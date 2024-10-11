UEFA Nations League: Greece Stun England; Kylian Mbappe-Less France Beat Israel 4-1

Greece's Tasos Bakasetas, left, and England's Jude Bellingham challenge for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium in London. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Greece's Tasos Bakasetas, left, and England's Jude Bellingham challenge for the ball during the UEFA Nations League Group F soccer match between England and Greece at Wembley Stadium in London. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth