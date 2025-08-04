Chelsea's Spending Continues As Jorrel Hato Joins From Ajax

Chelsea's summer spending spree has continued with the signing of young defender Jorrel Hato from Ajax.
Hato has joined the Blues, who won the Club World Cup last month, in a deal worth £38.6m (€44.2m).
The 19-year-old has signed a seven-year deal, keeping him at Chelsea through to the end of the 2031-32 season.
"I’m very excited, I’m so happy to be here," Hato told Chelsea's official website.
"I thought a lot about my future and wanted to take the next step in my career. Chelsea is the best place for me to do that so I’m very happy."
Hato, who can play at both centre-back and left-back, featured 31 times in the Eredivisie last season, making 30 starts.
He scored twice and laid on six assists, with only Utrecht's Souffian El Karouani (eight) providing more assists among defenders in the competition.
Ajax technical director Alex Kroes acknowledged the club wanted to keep Hato, but accepted his desire to play in the Premier League.
He said: "With Jorrel's departure, we lose one of our key figures in defence. He is not only a tremendous talent and a great player, but he also has an excellent character and personality.
"Ideally, we would have liked to keep him for at least another year, but we understand that he has now set his sights on this exciting adventure awaiting him in the Premier League.
"We wholeheartedly wish him well with this new challenge, are proud of what he has done for Ajax, and wish him every success in England."