Football Transfers: Chelsea Loan Mamadou Sarr Back To Strasbourg

Mamadou Sarr has returned to Strasbourg from Chelsea ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Sarr, who joined the Blues in June for a reported £12m (€14m) fee, had put pen to paper on an eight-year deal with the Premier League side.
He made his debut for Chelsea in their Club World Cup group stage victory over ES Tunis, but did not feature again for the rest of the tournament.
The 19-year-old made his Ligue 1 debut for Lyon back in the 2022-23 campaign, and was a key part of Strasbourg's season last year as they qualified for the Conference League.
Sarr made 27 appearances in the French top flight, contributing to a team-high total of 10 clean sheets alongside goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.
The defender also won 56.8% of his tackles and 51.5% of his duels, while only Guela Doue (148) made more clearances for Strasbourg than Sarr (116).
This is the fifth piece of business between the two clubs, who are both owned by Clearlake Capital.
Mike Penders and Kendry Paez have also joined Liam Rosenier's team on loan, while Mathis Amougou and Ishe Samuels-Smith have completed permanent transfers.
Strasbourg begin their Ligue 1 campaign on August 17 when they face Metz at Stade Saint Symphorien.