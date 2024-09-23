Football

Erling Haaland: Norwegian Striker Scores 100th Goal For Manchester City

The Norway international reached the landmark figure on his 105th appearance for the defending champion

erling-haaland-manchester-city-vs-arsenal-epl-ap-photo
Erling Haaland gestures during the English Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium. Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
info_icon

Erling Haaland scored his 100th goal for Manchester City by giving his team the lead against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. (More Football News)

The Norway international reached the landmark figure on his 105th appearance for the defending champion.

John Stones celebrates his equaliser - null
Man City 2-2 Arsenal, EPL: Level-Headed Cityzens Warded Off Gunners' 'Dark Arts', Claims Stones

BY Stats Perform

Haaland, who has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or award for the best soccer player in the world this year, has been in outstanding form this season with his latest goal taking his total for the campaign to 10 in all competitions.

He has topped the league scoring charts in each of his two seasons at City since joining from Borussia Dortmund for $63 million in 2022.

Haaland's record is even more impressive considering it was achieved in 100 starts for the club.

Haaland opened the scoring in the ninth minute at Etihad Stadium when running through on goal and firing past Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. AFG Vs SA: Aiden Markram Stars As South Africa Claim Consolation Win In 3rd ODI
  2. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Praises Rishabh Pant For 'Superb' India Return
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 4 Stats: Ravi Ashwin Masterclass And Yet Another Big Win
  4. SL Vs NZ, 1st Test: Sri Lanka On Verge Of Success With Two Wickets Remaining; Kiwis Need 68 Runs To Win
  5. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: R Ashwin Equals Shane Warne's Record With 6-Wicket Haul
Football News
  1. Atletico Madrid 1-1 Rayo Vallecano: Gallagher On Target In Disappointing Draw
  2. Inter 1-2 AC Milan, Serie A: Last-Gasp Gabbia Header Seals Derby Day Spoils
  3. Celtic 5-2 Falkirk, Scottish League Cup Quarter-Final: Rodgers Takes Blame For Changes
  4. Man City 2-2 Arsenal, EPL: Arteta Lauds Gunners' 'Miracle' Display After Trossard Dismissal
  5. Man City 2-2 Arsenal, EPL: Level-Headed Cityzens Warded Off Gunners' 'Dark Arts', Claims Stones
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Hands Team Europe Stunning Victory Over Team World
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Criticizes Congested Schedule Of Elite Tennis Events: 'They're Going To Kill Us!'
  3. Beatriz Haddad Maia Fights Back To Beat Daria Kasatkina In Korea Open Final
  4. Laver Cup: Tiafoe 'Felt Like Federer' In Triumph Over Medvedev
  5. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. A Tumultuous Time | Emergency Diary
  2. The Saga Of Underground Resistance To The Emergency
  3. Lessons From The Emergency
  4. Emergency To Now: Coming Full Circle in Politics
  5. 'The World Listens To India': PM Modi In New York | Key Highlights
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  2. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  3. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  4. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  5. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
World News
  1. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  2. Marxist Leader Dissanayake Says 'Victory Belongs To All' Following Win In Sri Lanka Presidential Polls
  3. Modi And Biden Discuss Defence And Clean Energy
  4. France Tilts To The Right As PM Barnier Announces New Cabinet After Weeks Of Political Turmoil
  5. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch