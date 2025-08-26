Serie A: Juventus Condemns ‘Discriminatory Racist Remarks’ Against Weston McKennie In Parma Win

Juventus vs Parma, Serie A 2025-26: USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie was subjected to alleged racist abuse from Parma fans during the season opener

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Juventus vs Parma Serie A 2025-26 Weston McKennie AP Photo
Juventus's Weston McKennie arrives before the start of a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Parma at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, northern Italy, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. Photo: AP via Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Weston McKennie faced racist abuse during Juventus' match against Parma

  • Juventus and Parma condemned the incident, calling for action against racism

  • Juventus reaffirmed commitment to cooperate with authorities on racism cases

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie faced racist abuse after a 2-0 Serie A win over Parma in Turin, according to a statement released by the Italian club on Sunday, prompting strong condemnation from both clubs and renewed calls to fight racism.

Juventus posted a statement on social media saying McKennie was the target of “discrimatory racist remarks by individuals in the away section” while he was warming down with teammates on the pitch at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

“Juventus strongly condemns this incident and any form of racism, and will ensure full cooperation with the sporting justice authorities to identify those responsible,” Juventus said in the statement, reinforcing their anti-racism stance in Italian football.

McKennie, who joined Juventus in 2020, went on as a late substitute in the match in Turin, where Canada forward Jonathan David scored in his Serie A debut for Juventus. Parma also released a statement on Monday, saying, “Parma Calcio, in reference to the events that occurred last night after the match at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, firmly condemns all forms of racism and discrimination, both on and off the pitch.”

Italy’s anti-discrimination laws in sport are governed by Article 28 of the FIGC Code of Sports Justice, which allows for stadium bans and fines against clubs whose supporters engage in racist behaviour. In 2019, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) introduced stricter penalties, including the closure of stadium sections for repeat offences.

Clubs are required to cooperate with authorities to identify offenders, and failure to do so can result in additional sanctions. The Italian government also established the Observatory on Sporting Events Security to monitor and address hate crimes at matches.

Serie A, European Football Face Ongoing Racism Allegations

“Racial intolerance, or any other type of abusive behaviour, is NEVER tolerated or acceptable and must therefore be addressed, fought, and condemned at all times,” Parma's statement continued, echoing the urgent need to address racism in Serie A and European football.

In 2023, Fiorentina was hit with a suspended partial stadium ban after fans directed racist and discriminatory chants at McKennie and other Juventus players, highlighting a pattern of abuse in Italian football.

Sunday’s incident is the latest in a series of racism allegations in European soccer, with governing bodies and clubs under pressure to take stronger action against offenders and protect players from discrimination on and off the pitch.

Since 2019, Serie A has launched several anti-racism campaigns, including the 'Keep Racism Out' initiative, but incidents persist. The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) reported 33 cases of racist abuse in professional football during the 2022–23 season, a rise from 25 the previous year.

In March 2024, the Italian government announced a new protocol allowing referees to suspend matches immediately after racist chants, aiming for faster intervention. Clubs found responsible for repeated offences now risk stadium closures and point deductions under updated league regulations.

FIFA, Police Act On Recent Racism Incidents In Football

FIFA President Gianni Infantino last week described two incidents of alleged racist abuse which marred German Cup games as “unacceptable.” Infantino’s comments followed allegations that Schalke’s Christopher Antwi-Adjei was subjected to racist abuse in a cup game at Lokomotive Leipzig and a Kaiserslautern substitute was racially abused while warming up in a game at RSV Eintracht, underscoring the international scope of racism in football.

British police arrested a man on suspicion of racially abusing Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo during a Premier League game on August 16. The man was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offense after Semenyo, who is Black, reported to the referee that he was racially abused by a spectator in the first half of Bournemouth’s match against Liverpool at Anfield, demonstrating law enforcement’s response to racism in English football.

Since 2022, the German Football Association (DFB) has implemented a reporting app called “DFB Fairplay” to allow players and fans to document racist incidents in real time. In the 2022–23 season, the DFB recorded 1,011 cases of discrimination across all levels of German football, with racism accounting for 43 per cent of reports.

The English Premier League introduced a dedicated online reporting system in 2023, resulting in 152 investigations into discriminatory behaviour by spectators during the 2023–24 season. Both countries have increased stadium bans and fines for offenders, with the DFB issuing 17 stadium bans in the past year alone.

Clubs, Authorities Urged To Intensify Anti-Racism Efforts

Incidents involving Weston McKennie, Christopher Antwi-Adjei, and Antoine Semenyo have intensified calls for clubs, leagues, and authorities to take decisive action against racism in football. The repeated condemnation by Juventus, Parma, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino signals a growing consensus that racism and discrimination must be eradicated from the sport at every level.

Since 2022, Italy’s Serie A has introduced a digital reporting platform allowing fans and players to submit evidence of racist incidents directly to league authorities. The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) reported that in the 2022–23 season, 17 formal complaints of racist abuse were filed, leading to six stadium bans and three criminal investigations.

UEFA’s 2023 disciplinary report highlighted that Italy, Spain, and France accounted for over 60 per cent of all racism-related sanctions in European football that year. The European Commission has also funded cross-border initiatives, such as the “Football Against Racism in Europe” (FARE) network, which now partners with 40 national associations to monitor and respond to abuse.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sachin Tendulkar's Aadhaar Humour Goes Viral; Batting Great Trolls Umpire Steve Bucknor With 'Gloves' Joke

  2. 2011 World Cup Final: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why MS Dhoni Walked In Ahead Of Yuvraj Singh

  3. Pulwama Hosts Day-Night Cricket Match, Thousands Turn Up In Former Conflict Zone

  4. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

  5. Toyota, Another Major Brand Eye BCCI Lead Sponsorship After Dream11 Exit: Reports

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Relishing Prospect Of Another Major Final With Jannik Sinner

  2. US Open 2025: Madison Keys Suffers Shock Early Exit After Dramatic Loss To Renata Zarazua

  3. US Open 2025: Jack Draper Forced To Dig Deep To Down Federico Agustin Gomez In First Round

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

  5. US Open 2025: Petra Kvitova Calls Time On Her Career After First-Round Defeat At Flushing Meadows

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Goes Down Fighting To Top Seed In Round Of 64

  3. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  5. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BEST Defeat For Thackeray Brothers, But BMC Polls Real Test

  2. BJP Leaders Oppose Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara Rituals

  3. Congress Tries Face-saver: Suspends Palakkad MLA From Primary Membership

  4. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  5. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. TICAD-9 And The Emerging India–Japan–Africa Matrix

  2. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  3. Israel Strikes Yemen: Netanyahu Warns Houthis Of Heavy Price After Sanaa Attack Kills Six

  4. Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Hospital Claims Lives, Including Journalists

  5. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 26, 2025: Predictions for Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Trump Says He Wants To Meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un This Year

  3. Netanyahu Expresses Regret After Israeli Strike On Gaza Hospital Kills Journalists

  4. J&K Statehood: Supreme Court Schedules Hearing For October 10, Declines Urgent Listing

  5. ED Conducts Raids At AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Premises, AAP Says 'Fake'

  6. Rakesh Roshan Reveals Hrithik's Krrish Mask Was Made Of Wax; Took 6 Months To Design

  7. Pune Influencer Deletes Video Promoting Hindu-Muslim Harmony After Online Backlash

  8. Serie A: Juventus Condemns ‘Discriminatory Racist Remarks’ Against Weston McKennie In Parma Win