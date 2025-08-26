Serie A: Juventus Condemns ‘Discriminatory Racist Remarks’ Against Weston McKennie In Parma Win

Juventus's Weston McKennie arrives before the start of a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Parma at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, northern Italy, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. Photo: AP via Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse

Juventus's Weston McKennie arrives before the start of a Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Parma at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, northern Italy, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. Photo: AP via Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse