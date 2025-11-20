Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2025 Preview: Teams, Schedule, India Squad, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2025: Schedule And Format

India will open their campaign against Korea on November 23rd, before taking on Belgium in the big game on November 24th. They will next take on Malaysia on November 26th, followed by New Zealand on November 27th and Canada on November 29th. The teams will compete in a round-robin stage, with those finishing in the top two to compete in the final on November 30th.