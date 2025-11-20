Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2025 Preview: Teams, Schedule, India Squad, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Defender Sanjay to lead Indian hockey team for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup
Belgium, Korea, hosts Malaysia, Canada and New Zealand the other sides
Teams will compete in a round-robin stage, followed by the final on November 30
With a number of senior players rested, defender Sanjay will lead the Indian men's hockey team at the 31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia, from November 23 to 30. Watch the hockey tournament live.
This year’s edition of the prestigious invitational event will see top teams battle for glory, as five-time champions India face off against former Olympic winners Belgium, Asian giants Korea, hosts Malaysia, Canada, and New Zealand. Head coach Craig Fulton will be looking at a strong showing from the squad ahead of the World Cup and Asian Games next year.
India last captured the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup title in 2010 and finished as runners-up in 2019.
Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2025: Schedule And Format
India will open their campaign against Korea on November 23rd, before taking on Belgium in the big game on November 24th. They will next take on Malaysia on November 26th, followed by New Zealand on November 27th and Canada on November 29th. The teams will compete in a round-robin stage, with those finishing in the top two to compete in the final on November 30th.
|Date
|IST Time
|Team A
|Team B
|Sunday, 23 November
|13:30
|India
|Korea
|Sunday, 23 November
|15:30
|New Zealand
|Malaysia
|Sunday, 23 November
|17:30
|Belgium
|Canada
|Monday, 24 November
|13:30
|Korea
|New Zealand
|Monday, 24 November
|15:30
|Belgium
|India
|Monday, 24 November
|17:30
|Malaysia
|Canada
|Wednesday, 26 November
|13:30
|Canada
|New Zealand
|Wednesday, 26 November
|15:30
|Korea
|Belgium
|Wednesday, 26 November
|17:30
|India
|Malaysia
|Thursday, 27 November
|13:30
|Korea
|Canada
|Thursday, 27 November
|15:30
|India
|New Zealand
|Thursday, 27 November
|17:30
|Malaysia
|Belgium
|Saturday, 29 November
|13:30
|Canada
|India
|Saturday, 29 November
|15:30
|New Zealand
|Belgium
|Saturday, 29 November
|17:30
|Malaysia
|Korea
|Sunday, 30 November
|13:30
|5th Place Play-off
|Sunday, 30 November
|15:45
|3rd/4th Place
|Sunday, 30 November
|18:00
|Final
Meanwhile, in a bid to improve players' hand-eye co-ordination, Hockey India has roped in renowned South African eye specialist Dr. Sherylle Calder to work with the men's hockey team till next year's Asian Games. Calder, who specialises in hand-eye, foot and body co-ordination, is the go-to woman for some of the top athletes of the world.
"We will have a strikers camp, goalkeepers camp and hand-eye-specialist Dr. Calder will be working with us in December in Cape Town," Fulton was quoted as saying by PTI.
Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
Where will the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2025 be telecast and live streamed?
The Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2025 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. The matches will also be shown on VI Movies & TV, Playbox, Tata Play Binge.
India Squad For Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2025
Goalkeepers: Pawan, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar.
Defenders: Chandura Boby, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Yashdeep Siwach, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas.
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen.
Forwards: Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek.
(With PTI inputs)