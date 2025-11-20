Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2025 Preview: Teams, Schedule, India Squad, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Here is your comprehensive guide for the 31st Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup, to be held in Ipoh, Malaysia, from November 23 to 30: match dates, tournament format, India preview and live streaming information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2025 Preview: Teams, Schedule, Indian Squad, Live Streaming
The Indian men’s hockey team heads to Malaysia for the 31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025. Photo: X/Hockey India
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Defender Sanjay to lead Indian hockey team for Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

  • Belgium, Korea, hosts Malaysia, Canada and New Zealand the other sides

  • Teams will compete in a round-robin stage, followed by the final on November 30

With a number of senior players rested, defender Sanjay will lead the Indian men's hockey team at the 31st Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia, from November 23 to 30. Watch the hockey tournament live.

This year’s edition of the prestigious invitational event will see top teams battle for glory, as five-time champions India face off against former Olympic winners Belgium, Asian giants Korea, hosts Malaysia, Canada, and New Zealand. Head coach Craig Fulton will be looking at a strong showing from the squad ahead of the World Cup and Asian Games next year.

India last captured the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup title in 2010 and finished as runners-up in 2019.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Hockey Head Coach Refuses To Travel To Dhaka

Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2025: Schedule And Format

India will open their campaign against Korea on November 23rd, before taking on Belgium in the big game on November 24th. They will next take on Malaysia on November 26th, followed by New Zealand on November 27th and Canada on November 29th. The teams will compete in a round-robin stage, with those finishing in the top two to compete in the final on November 30th.

Related Content
Related Content
DateIST TimeTeam ATeam B
Sunday, 23 November13:30IndiaKorea
Sunday, 23 November15:30New ZealandMalaysia
Sunday, 23 November17:30BelgiumCanada
Monday, 24 November13:30KoreaNew Zealand
Monday, 24 November15:30BelgiumIndia
Monday, 24 November17:30MalaysiaCanada
Wednesday, 26 November13:30CanadaNew Zealand
Wednesday, 26 November15:30KoreaBelgium
Wednesday, 26 November17:30IndiaMalaysia
Thursday, 27 November13:30KoreaCanada
Thursday, 27 November15:30IndiaNew Zealand
Thursday, 27 November17:30MalaysiaBelgium
Saturday, 29 November13:30CanadaIndia
Saturday, 29 November15:30New ZealandBelgium
Saturday, 29 November17:30MalaysiaKorea
Sunday, 30 November13:305th Place Play-off
Sunday, 30 November15:453rd/4th Place
Sunday, 30 November18:00Final

Meanwhile, in a bid to improve players' hand-eye co-ordination, Hockey India has roped in renowned South African eye specialist Dr. Sherylle Calder to work with the men's hockey team till next year's Asian Games. Calder, who specialises in hand-eye, foot and body co-ordination, is the go-to woman for some of the top athletes of the world.

"We will have a strikers camp, goalkeepers camp and hand-eye-specialist Dr. Calder will be working with us in December in Cape Town," Fulton was quoted as saying by PTI.

Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details

Where will the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2025 be telecast and live streamed?

The Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2025 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. The matches will also be shown on VI Movies & TV, Playbox, Tata Play Binge.

India Squad For Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2025

Goalkeepers: Pawan, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar.

Defenders: Chandura Boby, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Yashdeep Siwach, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas.

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen.

Forwards: Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Mushfiqur Rahim Brings Up Ton In Landmark 100th Test Match

  2. Shubman Gill Latest Update: India Captain Ruled Out Of 2nd Test, Rishabh Pant To Lead - Reports

  3. India Vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Skip ODIs - Report

  4. Ashes 2025-26: Five Things To Look Forward To During Australia Vs England Rivalry Down Under

  5. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Full List Of Fixtures, India Games, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Burden of Bihar: A Mandate Wrapped In Unfinished Promises

  2. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  3. Scrutinising the Sweep In Bihar Election

  4. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Over 170 Public Figures Reject Results, Cite Flaws In SIR Process

  5. Remembering The Legacy Of Bhai Jaita On The 350th Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 2025 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  2. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

  3. Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing, Says ‘Things Happen’

  4. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  5. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

World News

  1. India’s Strategic Pivot from Russian Oil Outpaces Trump’s Tariff Pressures

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Lahore High Court Shields Interfaith Couple From Police Harassment

  4. Air India Seeks China Airspace Access As Pakistan Ban Hits Long-Haul Network

  5. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

Latest Stories

  1. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  2. Dhurandhar: R Madhavan Reveals The Story Behind His Transformation In Aditya Dhar's Spy Drama

  3. Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

  4. Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share First Pics Of Son, Reveal Name - Neer

  5. Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Low-Pressure System Expected This Weekend

  6. Supreme Court Invalidates Provisions Of Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021

  7. Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper To Join Team In Guwahati, IND Vs SA 2nd Test Availability Uncertain

  8. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs