Juventus drew 1-1 against Atalanta in Serie A 2025-26
Juventus dominated possession and chances but settled for a draw
Marten de Roon received a red card in 80th minute
Juventus were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw with Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium, despite finishing the match with a man advantage after Marten de Roon's late sending off.
The hosts started brightly, with Pierre Kalulu coming close to an early opener in just the second minute, his effort ricocheting off the post following Kenan Yildiz's curling cross.
Teun Koopmeiners then struck the side netting a minute later as the hosts established their dominance but failed to find an early breakthrough.
Vasilije Adziv forced Marco Carnesecchi into a stunning low save minutes before Kephren Thuram left the keeper wrong-footed with a brilliant dipping shot from range, only for the effort to drop wide of the post.
Atalanta grew into the game and struck against the run of play in first-half stoppage time, with Kamaldeen Sulemana dancing around the Juve penalty area before firing a powerful low shot into the bottom corner, leaving Michele Di Gregorio with no chance.
La Dea nearly doubled their lead and sealed the match, but Nikola Krstovic skewed a wayward shot despite being one-on-one with Di Gregorio, leaving the door open for a late Juve fightback.
Juan Cabal led that charge, coming off the bench to drag the Bianconeri level from close range following some pedestrian defending inside the six-yard-box from Atalanta.
Juventus were then handed a golden chance to snatch the win as De Roon was shown his second yellow card of the night for a tactical shove on Weston McKennie, who subsequently squandered a late chance as he sent a tame half-volley straight at Carnesecchi.
The result leaves Juventus in second place in the Serie A table, trailing leaders Napoli by one point, with Atalanta just two points behind in fifth.
Data Debrief: Juve and Atalanta produce draws galore
Both sides came into the weekend with an opportunity to top the Serie A table, but the 1-1 stalemate leaves them behind league leaders Napoli.
In fact, across the last 10 Serie A seasons (since 2016-17), the fixture between Juventus and Atalanta has produced the most draws in the league, with 12 out of 19 matches ending in a stalemate (four victories for Juve, three for Atalanta during this run).
Despite creating the better chances, reflected by their expected goals (xG) total of 1.52, Juventus will be frustrated to walk away with just one point, thanks in large part to a standout performance from Carnesecchi.
Atalanta, meanwhile, managed an xG of just 0.72 and were fortunate not to concede more, but showed resilience to earn a hard-fought point.