Juventus will have Timothy Weah and Nicolo Fagioli available to face Lazio in Serie A on Saturday, though Thiago Motta's men are still without six other players. (More Sports News)
Juventus have not won at home in the league since the opening day of the season, when they beat Como 3-0.
A run of four draws in their last five games has left them third in the standings, level on 13 points with fourth-placed Lazio.
Defender Bremer, midfielders Teun Koopmeiners and Weston McKennie, winger Nicolas Gonzalez and forward Arkadiusz Milik are all sidelined, Motta told reporters on Friday, while winger Francisco Conceicao is suspended.
"Fagioli and Weah will be available for selection," Motta said. "I want to see a performance deserving of a positive result. We must play well in many different areas."
Midfielder Douglas Luiz, meanwhile, seems to have turned a corner in training after a poor start to the season after his big-money arrival from Aston Villa.
"Luiz has a great attitude in training," Motta added. "He's doing really well, it's telling to see people's reactions in difficult moments and I've seen a fantastic reaction from him.
"So far when he has played he has done well, but he can do better."
Motta is expecting a tough challenge against the Biancocelesti, adding: "We must be ready for anything.
"I expected Lazio to be at the top of the table, they are a good team with a great coach who has deserved what he has won.
"We will have another chance to show that even in difficult times we can be a competitive team. The stadium will be full and that's good, it means there's enthusiasm."