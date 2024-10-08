Jarell Quansah Signs New Long-term Liverpool Deal

The defender has been at the club since the age of five and enjoyed an impressive breakout season under Jurgen Klopp last season.
He made 33 appearances in all competitions under the German and netted his first goal for the club in the Europa League in December against Union Saint-Gilloise.
Among Liverpool players in the Premier League last campaign, he made the joint-third most blocks (eight) and won 22 of his 25 tackles in the competition.
So far under Arne Slot, he has made just two appearances, playing the first half of their top-flight opener against Ipswich Town and the EFL Cup match against West Ham.
"I couldn't be happier at this minute," the 21-year-old told Liverpool's website.
"I think the way the new manager has come in; his coaching style has definitely been a massive part of that and I think it is the best club in the world for me to develop at and become a better player.
"I think the players around me, who I'm looking to work hard off and listen to, I think they're the best in the position at the minute. So, like I said, there is probably no better place I could be."
Liverpool are also reportedly in talks with Ibrahima Konate over a new contract, while the futures of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who are all in the final year of their contracts, are still yet to be sorted.