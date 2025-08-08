Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup: When, Where To Watch Group C Match

A draw would be enough for Jamshedpur FC to seal a quarter-final berth
1 Ladakh FC must win to overtake Indian Army FT in group C
Tribhuvan Army FC are out of contention from the group
Jamshedpur FC will look to make it three wins out of three when they welcome 1 Ladakh FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand on Friday (August 8, 2025). The game is the Red Miners' last one in the Durand Cup group stage, and victory would take them to the quarter-finals in style.
Khalid Jamil's men beat Tribhuvan Army FC 3-2 in their opener before edging past Indian Army FT 1-0 to go top of Group C. A draw would be enough for the 'Men of Steel' to seal their passage to the last eight, as that would take them to 7 points: more than any of the other teams can manage in such a scenario.
The home team's gaffer has been recently appointed as the India national men's team's head coach, and when he can join the Blue Tigers would depend on Jamshedpur FC's run in Durand Cup. He will no doubt be aiming to take the club to the title before taking charge of the national side.
As for 1 Ladakh FC, they played a 1-1 draw with Tribhuvan Army FC in their opening game, and need a win to overtake Indian Army FT (three points from two games) at the second spot in the group. The Ladakhis and Indian Army face off for the final game of the group on August 11.
Jamshedpur FC Vs 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup match be played?
The Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup match will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand on Friday, August 8, 2025 at 4pm IST.
Where will the Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup match be telecast and live streamed?
The Jamshedpur FC vs 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup 2025 group C match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website in India. Live telecast of the game will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in the country.