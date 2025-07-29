Jamshedpur FC 1-0 Indian Army FT Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Sanan Nets Winner For Red Miners Against 10-Men IAFT

Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT Highlights: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Durand Cup 2025 Group C fixture at the JRD Tata Sports Complex as it happened on 29 July 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT, Durand Cup 2025 Sanan Mohammed
Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT, Durand Cup 2025: Sanan Mohammed celebrates with his teammates after scoring in the Group C fixture. | Photo: Durand Cup
Catch the highlights of the Durand Cup 2025 Group C fixture between Jamshedpur FC and Indian Army FT at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Tuesday, 29 July 2025. The Men of Steel continued their winning run in the tournament with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Indian Army. The visitors dominated the first half, having three shots on target compared to zero by Khalid Jamil’s men. However, the Red Miners struck first, with Sanan Mohammed’s 52nd-minute strike proving to be the difference. An injury-time red card for goalkeeper Sayad bin Abdul Kadir complicated matters for Manish Wahi’s side, who failed to get the equaliser despite several opportunities. Read the play-by-play updates from the Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Welcome!

Good afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT. The Durand Cup match in Jamshedpur starts at 4:00 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups when they're released.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Jamshedpur FC Starting XI

Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Khalid Jamil Said...

Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Players In Stadium

Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Pre-Match Interviews

Jamshedpur FC manager Khalid Jamil:

Indian Army FT manager Manish Wahi:

Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kick Off!

Two changes for Jamshedpur FC from their last match. The players have lined up as per the formation, and the match gets underway in JRD Tatat Stadium as the referee blows his whistle!

JFC 0-0 IAFT

Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Strong Start From Army

Indian Army have made a strong start to the game, enjoying more than half of the ball posession. Khalid Jamil's side will no doubt look to regroup quickly.

JFC 0-0 IAFT (5')

Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Samir CHANCE!

The best chance of the game so far, and it falls to Samir Murmu. The forward receives a cross from the right, and goes past Kartik and takes a shot with his right, and it misses the far post by inches. Manish Wahi can't believe it!

JFC 0-0 IAFT (10')

Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Sama CHANCE!

Another glorious chance for Indian Army to get the lead, and it comes from a cross by Rahul. The ball is floated into the box, and it is headed goalwards by Samananda Singh, but it goes inches wide. The defender should have done better from just six yards out.

JFC 0-0 IAFT (12')

Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Samir Chance

Another chance for the Indian Army side. A long ball towards the Jamshedpur box, and Praful tries to poke it towards his goalkeeper. But Samir gets ahead of the defender and gets a shot off, but, luckily for Jamshedpur, it's straight at Amrit. A lucky respite for the home side.

JFC 0-0 IAFT (20')

Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Pressure Mounting On JFC

Manish Wahi could not have asked for a better start, but the only thing missing is a goal. The away side have a had EIGHT shots, compared to ZERO by Jamshedpur FC. Rahul added another one to the stats, but it was off target.

Meanwhile, the first yellow card of the match goes to Shafee for a shirt pull to stop a Jamshedpur counter-attack. The first cooling break starts.

JFC 0-0 IAFT (30')

Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Yellow Cards

Two yellow cards in quick succession. First, Indian Army skipper Sunil earns a booking for a late challenge, and then Pronay puts in a late tackle on the former to get his name taken as well. The game is getting physical.

JFC 0-0 IAFT (36')

Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Samir Shot

A long-distance effort from Samir, which comes after a foul by Pranoy - who is already on a yellow card. It's far off the top bar though.

JFC 0-0 IAFT (43')

Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Added Time

Two minutes added on by the fourth official. Jamshedpur have shifted gears and are trying to break down the Indian Army defence.

JFC 0-0 IAFT (45')

Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Half Time!

A good effort from Vincy from outside the box, but it's tipped over by Amrit. The corner leads to nothing, and the referee blows his whistle for half-time! No goals, but an entertaining half of football.

JFC 0-0 IAFT (HT)

Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Meanwhile...

India have been placed in Group C of the Women's Asian Cup 2026, along with Japan, Vietnam, and Chinese Taipei.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Second Half Starts!

The second half is underway at Jamshedpur. Can Idian Army capitalise on their dominance of the game and convert it into a goal, or will Jamshedpur FC pip them and get the opener?

Two chances by Khalid Jamil, with Vincy and Pranoy being taken off. Suhair and Nikhil Barla come on.

JFC 0-0 IAFT (45')

Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Positive Start For JFC

A better start for Jamshedpur. A header in the box is won by Ashutosh Mehta, and the defender has a swipe at goal that is kept out by the goalkeeper. The coner from Jayesh Rane is a disappointing one.

JFC 0-0 IAFT (49')

Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Sanan SCORES!

Jamshedpur FC take the lead against the run of play, and it comes through Sanan, who has been a livewire for the Red Miners. A good header from Kartik to find Sanan in thte middle of the box, and the forward shoots with his right that bounces and lodges itself in the bottom right corner.

JFC 1-0 IAFT (52')

Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: JFC On The Rise

Ever since the opening goal, Jameshedpur FC have pushed ahead and improved their attacking moves. Indian Army's defence isn't looking as strong as it did in the first half. After a shot by Suhair, there's a bit of confrontation between the two sides, and the referee has to step in to break it off.

JFC 1-0 IAFT (61')

Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Missed Opportunity

Another possible chance goes begging for Indian Army. A great cross from the left by Sunil is received by Samir in the box, but the midfielder takes one touch too many and it's cleared by the defence.

JFC 1-0 IAFT (63')

Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Substitution

After Rahul as an attempt that goes wide off the target, Manish Wahi makes his first change of the game, bringing on Ronaldo Singh in place of Samir.

JFC 1-0 IAFT (72')

Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Substitution

The goalscorer Sanan is taken off by Khalid Jamil, and he goes off applauding the home support at the Furnace. Sreekuttan comes on in his place.

JFC 1-0 IAFT (77')

Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: JFC Push Hard

Good game management by Jamshedpur FC, who are pushing hard for a second goal in the final five minutes or so. A cross from Praful gets a double deflection before going out for a corner, and the resulting cross is cleared by the Indian Army defence.

JFC 1-0 IAFT (85')

Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Substitutions

A strange move by Khalid Jamil as Sreekuttan, who came on only seven or eight minutes ago, is taken off for Germanpreet Singh. Meanwhile, Indian Army bring on Wangden Tamang in place of Puia.

JFC 1-0 IAFT (87')

Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Added Time

The fourth official indicates a minimum of seven minutes to be added on at the end of the ninety. Lifeline for Indian Army, who will push hard for an equaliser, with Liton hitting the bar with a fierce effort.

JFC 1-0 IAFT (90')

Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kadir SENT OFF!

A big decision from the referee, as he sends off Indian Army goalkeeper Kadir! Rane was played through, and he clatters with Kadir and goes down in a heap, and the referee shows a straight red card. Replays show that the forward had actually lost posession of the ball before the challenge, and clattered into the goalkeeper, who was actually pulling out of the challenge. A very harsh call by the ref!

The red card means that Indian Army will play the rest of the clash with 10 men. Since they have made all of their substitutions, defener Samananda Singh will have to take over the goalkeeping duties.

JFC 1-0 IAFT (90+2')

Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Full Time

A long-range effort from Wangden goes off target, and soon after, Jamshedpur almost got a second as Suhair's strike ricochets off the top bar.

The referee finally blows the final whistle, and Jamshedpur FC have secured a one-goal victory at their home ground.

JFC 1-0 IAFT (FT)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. IMD Weather Alert Today: Red Warning for Mumbai, Goa, Gujarat and Karnataka

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  3. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  4. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

  5. Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Proposal For Gaza, Awaiting Israel’s Response

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks