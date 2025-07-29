Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT, Durand Cup 2025: Sanan Mohammed celebrates with his teammates after scoring in the Group C fixture. | Photo: Durand Cup

Catch the highlights of the Durand Cup 2025 Group C fixture between Jamshedpur FC and Indian Army FT at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Tuesday, 29 July 2025. The Men of Steel continued their winning run in the tournament with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Indian Army. The visitors dominated the first half, having three shots on target compared to zero by Khalid Jamil’s men. However, the Red Miners struck first, with Sanan Mohammed’s 52nd-minute strike proving to be the difference. An injury-time red card for goalkeeper Sayad bin Abdul Kadir complicated matters for Manish Wahi’s side, who failed to get the equaliser despite several opportunities. Read the play-by-play updates from the Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT match right here.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Welcome! Good afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Army FT. The Durand Cup match in Jamshedpur starts at 4:00 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups when they're released.

Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Jamshedpur FC Starting XI Two changes to the starting XI!



Sourav Das and Karthik come into the lineup as Khalid Jamil shuffles the pack ahead of kickoff



[Jam Ke Khelo, #IAFTJFC, Indian Oil Durand Cup, Jamshedpur, Men Of Steel] pic.twitter.com/VqHyM6dy7C — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) July 29, 2025

29 Jul 2025, 03:28:34 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Khalid Jamil Said...

29 Jul 2025, 03:39:18 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Players In Stadium

29 Jul 2025, 03:56:23 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Playing XIs

29 Jul 2025, 04:00:09 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kick Off! Two changes for Jamshedpur FC from their last match. The players have lined up as per the formation, and the match gets underway in JRD Tatat Stadium as the referee blows his whistle! JFC 0-0 IAFT

29 Jul 2025, 04:05:57 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Strong Start From Army Indian Army have made a strong start to the game, enjoying more than half of the ball posession. Khalid Jamil's side will no doubt look to regroup quickly. JFC 0-0 IAFT (5')

29 Jul 2025, 04:10:26 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Samir CHANCE! The best chance of the game so far, and it falls to Samir Murmu. The forward receives a cross from the right, and goes past Kartik and takes a shot with his right, and it misses the far post by inches. Manish Wahi can't believe it! JFC 0-0 IAFT (10')

29 Jul 2025, 04:12:44 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Sama CHANCE! Another glorious chance for Indian Army to get the lead, and it comes from a cross by Rahul. The ball is floated into the box, and it is headed goalwards by Samananda Singh, but it goes inches wide. The defender should have done better from just six yards out. JFC 0-0 IAFT (12')

29 Jul 2025, 04:20:03 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Samir Chance Another chance for the Indian Army side. A long ball towards the Jamshedpur box, and Praful tries to poke it towards his goalkeeper. But Samir gets ahead of the defender and gets a shot off, but, luckily for Jamshedpur, it's straight at Amrit. A lucky respite for the home side. JFC 0-0 IAFT (20')

29 Jul 2025, 04:29:39 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Pressure Mounting On JFC Manish Wahi could not have asked for a better start, but the only thing missing is a goal. The away side have a had EIGHT shots, compared to ZERO by Jamshedpur FC. Rahul added another one to the stats, but it was off target. Meanwhile, the first yellow card of the match goes to Shafee for a shirt pull to stop a Jamshedpur counter-attack. The first cooling break starts. JFC 0-0 IAFT (30')

29 Jul 2025, 04:35:50 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Yellow Cards Two yellow cards in quick succession. First, Indian Army skipper Sunil earns a booking for a late challenge, and then Pronay puts in a late tackle on the former to get his name taken as well. The game is getting physical. JFC 0-0 IAFT (36')

29 Jul 2025, 04:43:47 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Samir Shot A long-distance effort from Samir, which comes after a foul by Pranoy - who is already on a yellow card. It's far off the top bar though. JFC 0-0 IAFT (43')

29 Jul 2025, 04:45:29 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Added Time Two minutes added on by the fourth official. Jamshedpur have shifted gears and are trying to break down the Indian Army defence. JFC 0-0 IAFT (45')

29 Jul 2025, 04:48:10 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Half Time! A good effort from Vincy from outside the box, but it's tipped over by Amrit. The corner leads to nothing, and the referee blows his whistle for half-time! No goals, but an entertaining half of football. JFC 0-0 IAFT (HT)

29 Jul 2025, 05:03:39 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Second Half Starts! The second half is underway at Jamshedpur. Can Idian Army capitalise on their dominance of the game and convert it into a goal, or will Jamshedpur FC pip them and get the opener? Two chances by Khalid Jamil, with Vincy and Pranoy being taken off. Suhair and Nikhil Barla come on. JFC 0-0 IAFT (45')

29 Jul 2025, 05:06:56 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Positive Start For JFC A better start for Jamshedpur. A header in the box is won by Ashutosh Mehta, and the defender has a swipe at goal that is kept out by the goalkeeper. The coner from Jayesh Rane is a disappointing one. JFC 0-0 IAFT (49')

29 Jul 2025, 05:10:16 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Sanan SCORES! Jamshedpur FC take the lead against the run of play, and it comes through Sanan, who has been a livewire for the Red Miners. A good header from Kartik to find Sanan in thte middle of the box, and the forward shoots with his right that bounces and lodges itself in the bottom right corner. JFC 1-0 IAFT (52')

29 Jul 2025, 05:22:08 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: JFC On The Rise Ever since the opening goal, Jameshedpur FC have pushed ahead and improved their attacking moves. Indian Army's defence isn't looking as strong as it did in the first half. After a shot by Suhair, there's a bit of confrontation between the two sides, and the referee has to step in to break it off. JFC 1-0 IAFT (61')

29 Jul 2025, 05:22:08 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Missed Opportunity Another possible chance goes begging for Indian Army. A great cross from the left by Sunil is received by Samir in the box, but the midfielder takes one touch too many and it's cleared by the defence. JFC 1-0 IAFT (63')

29 Jul 2025, 05:30:09 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Substitution After Rahul as an attempt that goes wide off the target, Manish Wahi makes his first change of the game, bringing on Ronaldo Singh in place of Samir. JFC 1-0 IAFT (72')

29 Jul 2025, 05:35:47 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Substitution The goalscorer Sanan is taken off by Khalid Jamil, and he goes off applauding the home support at the Furnace. Sreekuttan comes on in his place. JFC 1-0 IAFT (77')

29 Jul 2025, 05:43:37 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: JFC Push Hard Good game management by Jamshedpur FC, who are pushing hard for a second goal in the final five minutes or so. A cross from Praful gets a double deflection before going out for a corner, and the resulting cross is cleared by the Indian Army defence. JFC 1-0 IAFT (85')

29 Jul 2025, 05:45:59 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Substitutions A strange move by Khalid Jamil as Sreekuttan, who came on only seven or eight minutes ago, is taken off for Germanpreet Singh. Meanwhile, Indian Army bring on Wangden Tamang in place of Puia. JFC 1-0 IAFT (87')

29 Jul 2025, 05:48:55 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Added Time The fourth official indicates a minimum of seven minutes to be added on at the end of the ninety. Lifeline for Indian Army, who will push hard for an equaliser, with Liton hitting the bar with a fierce effort. JFC 1-0 IAFT (90')

29 Jul 2025, 05:50:19 pm IST Jamshedpur FC Vs Indian Army FT LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kadir SENT OFF! A big decision from the referee, as he sends off Indian Army goalkeeper Kadir! Rane was played through, and he clatters with Kadir and goes down in a heap, and the referee shows a straight red card. Replays show that the forward had actually lost posession of the ball before the challenge, and clattered into the goalkeeper, who was actually pulling out of the challenge. A very harsh call by the ref! The red card means that Indian Army will play the rest of the clash with 10 men. Since they have made all of their substitutions, defener Samananda Singh will have to take over the goalkeeping duties. JFC 1-0 IAFT (90+2')