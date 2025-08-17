Ipswich Town 1-1 Southampton, EFL Championship: Promotion Contenders Play Out Compelling Stalemate

Having drawn 1-1 with Birmingham City in their season opener, this is only the second time since 2009-10 that Ipswich Town have failed to win their first two EFL Championship matches, with the last occurrence coming in 2018-19, when they were relegated to the third tier

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ipswich played out a 1-1 draw with Southampton
Ipswich played out a 1-1 draw with Southampton
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Taylor Harwood-Bellis scores own goal in fourth minute

  • Jay Robinson equalises for Ipswich Town in 29th

  • Little to separate two early-season promotion contenders

Sunday's early Championship clash between relegated pair Ipswich Town and Southampton ended in a 1-1 draw at Portman Road.

Two first-half goals were the game’s only offerings, as an own goal from Taylor Harwood-Bellis just three minutes in stunned the visitors, before a well-timed Ryan Fraser cross found the head of 18-year-old Jay Robinson just shy of the half-an-hour mark, allowing the Saints to draw level.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, Ipswich striker George Hirst could only find Gavin Bazunu’s outstretched leg following a mazy run.

A brief injury scare to Ipswich’s Sam Szmodics momentarily paused the action, but he shook off that knock to continue. 

The second half threw up more of the same, with little to separate the two early-season promotion contenders as the game progressed into a midfield tug-of-war.

The best chance after the restart fell to the hosts, when Szmodics struck the woodwork with a powerful left-footed shot from the left side of the box, but luck was not on Ipswich's side.

Osmajic scores for Preston - null
EFL C'ship, Matchday 2 Wrap: Birmingham Late Show Stuns Blackburn As Preston Down Leicester

BY Stats Perform

With both teams consolidating defensively, the likes of Robinson, Conor Chaplin and Joshua Quarshie were limited to half-chances.

In the end, a draw was a fair reflection of an attritional albeit entertaining contest, leaving Ipswich 16th on two points and Southampton eighth on four.

Data Debrief: Attackers misfire in early-season draw

Ipswich registered 1.43 expected goals (xG) and Southampton tallied 0.84, with the teams firing off a combined 25 shots but only hitting the target four times between them.

Robinson netted his first professional goal for Southampton, having failed to score when registering 1.1 xG against Wrexham on matchday one, the highest figure in the league.

The teenager recorded the joint-most shots on goal in Sunday's game (three), with Szmodics and Hirst also trying their luck with the same number. 

Having drawn 1-1 with Birmingham City in their season opener, this is only the second time since 2009-10 that Ipswich have failed to win their first two Championship matches, with the last occurrence coming in 2018-19, when they were relegated to the third tier.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  4. Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC- BJP Of A 'Vote Chori Partnership'

  5. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  5. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks