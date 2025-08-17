EFL C'ship, Matchday 2 Wrap: Birmingham Late Show Stuns Blackburn As Preston Down Leicester

Birmingham City defeated Blackburn Rovers to snatch their first points of the season as Preston defeated Leicester City

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
EFL-Championship
Osmajic scores for Preston
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • EFL Championship matches were played on Saturday, Aug 16

  • Birmingham defeated Rovers 2-1

  • Preston beat Leicester City

Birmingham City picked up their first win back in the Championship after leaving it late to stun Blackburn Rovers 2-1 at Ewood Park. 

Having conceded a late equaliser in their opening match in the second tier against Ipswich Town, Chris Davies' side scored twice in eight minutes to emerge victorious. 

After a quiet first-half, Todd Cantwell put Rovers ahead in the 50th minute, volleying home an effort following a corner which was cleared away by Birmingham. 

With the hosts looking set for victory, Ethan Laird was brought down in the box in the 90th minute, winning the visitors a penalty, which was calmly converted by Jay Stansfield. 

Blues then snatched all three points eight minutes into second-half stoppage time, with Demari Gray picking out Lyndon Dykes, who steered the ball beyond Balazs Toth.

Elsewhere, Leicester City suffered their first defeat of the Championship season on Saturday, losing 2-1 away from home to Preston North End. 

The hosts took an early lead in the seventh minute through Tottenham loanee Alfie Devine, who took the ball past Jakub Stolarczyk, after he came out of his box, and finished into an open net.

Marti Cifuentes' side found a leveller in the 67th minute through Jeremy Monga, who at 16 years and 37 days old, became the youngest goalscorer in Championship history, surpassing Jude Bellingham's record from 2019. 

Milutin Osmajic was the hero for Preston five minutes from time when he latched onto a ball by Thierry Small, and confidently finished in the centre of the box to win the game.

Preston now have their first win of the season alongside an early slip-up for the Foxes, who are hoping for immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

Struggling Sheffield Wednesday played their first game of the season at Hillsborough on Saturday but were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Stoke City.

The visitors took a first-minute lead through Million Manhoef, after an error in the Wednesday midfield. Second-half goals by Divin Mubama, who also netted within one minute of kick-off, and a second from Manhoef helped Stoke maintain their perfect start to the season.

Wednesday's city rivals also suffered defeat, as Sheffield United lost 1-0 away to Swansea City following a winner by Ronald Pereira. The Blades are still looking for their first points of the season under new boss Ruben Selles. 

Data Debrief: Blues love playing away as Foxes come unstuck

Birmingham's late turnaround saw them extend an impressive record on the road. Indeed, Blues have not lost their opening away game in any of the last seven seasons (W4 D3) since losing to Middlesbrough in the Championship in 2018-19. 

Leicester, meanwhile, were unbeaten in five league games against Preston prior to Saturday's meeting (D1 L4), and away from home, they were unbeaten in seven (W3 D4).

Despite having one more shot than Preston, Leicester struggled in front of goal, registering just 1.1 expected goals (xG) total to the hosts' 2.3.

Sheffield United's struggles, though, are ongoing. They failed to register a shot on target against Swansea, the first time they had done so since October 2024. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  4. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  5. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  2. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: Breetzke Breezes Past 50 After Early Bartlett Strikes

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son