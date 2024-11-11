Football

Inter 1-1 Napoli, Serie A: Simone Inzaghi Believes Nerazzurri Deserved Win

While Inter Milan dominated the second half, the strike duo of Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram were largely kept quiet in the Serie A encounter

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi
Simone Inzaghi was proud of Inter's second-half performance but believes they should have come away with all three points from their 1-1 draw with Napoli. (More Football News)

Hakan Calhanoglu scored with a stunning strike to cancel out Scott McTominay's opener for Napoli, but missed a penalty for the first time in eight years.

He had previously never missed a penalty in Serie A, netting 17 in a row before Sunday.

"I congratulated the team, if there was one side that should've won, then it was Inter. The second half was dominated by us," Inzaghi told DAZN.

"We went behind on a set play situation where we should've done better, but we kept our heads and did not allow Napoli practically anything.

"We hit the woodwork twice, missed a penalty, so I don’t know what more we could've done."

While Inter dominated the second half, the strike duo of Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram were largely kept quiet.

Martinez managed just two shots, worth 0.24 expected goals (xG), hitting the target with neither, while Thuram did not manage a single attempt, though Inzaghi was still impressed by their displays.

"They worked hard for the team and kept us solid," Inzaghi said.

"As a coach, I have to leave the result aside and focus on the performance, which was excellent against a quality opponent."

With nearly a third of the Serie A season completed, the title race is shaping up to be tight with Napoli leading the way on 26 points. Atalanta, Fiorentina, Inter and Lazio, meanwhile, are all on 25.

"I said this would be a very balanced campaign and that is proving to be true, but I saw a wonderful Inter tonight," Inzaghi said.

"We could probably have made more of our chances, but let us not forget the strength of the side we were facing." 

