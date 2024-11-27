Football

Liverpool Vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League: Ancelotti Invokes Everton Ahead Of Epic Anfield Showdown

Legendary Carlo Ancelotti returns to Merseyside with Real Madrid needing a result after losing two of their first four matches in the Champions League's new 36-team group phase. He managed Liverpool's bitter rivals Everton between 2019 and 2021 before returning for a second spell with Los Blancos

Former Everton
Former Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is back on Merseyside
Carlo Ancelotti declared he is "still an Evertonian" as the Real Madrid coach attempts to halt Liverpool's perfect Champions League start on his return to Merseyside. (More Football News)

Ancelotti managed Everton between 2019 and 2021 before returning for a second spell with Los Blancos, who he has since led to their 14th and 15th European crowns.

On Wednesday, he returns to Merseyside with Madrid needing a result after losing two of their first four matches in the Champions League's new 36-team group phase.

They are coming up against a Liverpool team with four wins in as many Champions League games under Arne Slot, with the Reds aiming to win five straight matches from the start of a European campaign for the first time since 2021-22 (first seven).

On that occasion, Liverpool finished as Champions League runners-up to Ancelotti's Real Madrid, and the Italian is out to cause the Reds more heartache on Wednesday.

"I consider, as usual, Liverpool with a lot of respect – they're a fantastic club, fantastic supporters – but I'm still an Evertonian," Ancelotti said at his pre-match press conference.

"It will be a very entertaining match, as always. Two historic clubs in this competition, each with its own characteristics. We'll have to see who has the character and personality to show it on the pitch.

"Liverpool have always been very competitive and very dangerous. They were under [Jurgen] Klopp, and it is with the new coach."

Real Madrid will be without star winger Vinicius Junior on Wednesday after he suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's 3-0 league win over Leganes, while Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba are also out.

"We have also had seven anterior cruciate ligament (injuries)," Ancelotti added. "Avoiding them is difficult, because it's not only Madrid's problem, but also that of other teams. 

"Each team handles these things in their own way, but what does not change are the injuries. We have to put up with this.

"We have to try to think like we did last year, that injuries have been a great opportunity for us to become better. It's no coincidence that the injuries of Militao, Lucas and Rodrygo against Osasuna have changed the dynamic of the team."

Despite the injuries, the Italian coach said his team's spirits were high after back-to-back wins, those results steadying things after a 3-1 home defeat to Milan.

"I'm fine, and the team is doing well too. Our last two games have gone very well," Ancelotti said.

"We are more solid, we have a good feeling and the same confidence as always, also for this game against very demanding opponents who are playing very well.

"However, I consider it a great opportunity for us to get back to our best level. I am totally confident that it will be a great game. After that, whatever happens, happens. But the team will be competitive tomorrow for sure."

